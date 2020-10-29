Fantasy Football Week 8: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

10 of 10

As is the case each and every week, I'll close out this start/sit column by strapping into my rocket of rightness and slamming out some more app questions rapid-fire style.

Have more Week 8 lineup questions? Leave them in the comments. I try to spend at least a couple of hours there each Friday and Saturday to help readers set their lineups.

cd00421 needs some wide receiver help: "Pick 2 WRs to fill out the roster. Diontae Johnson, JuJu [Smith-Schuster], [Rashard] Higgins or Scotty Miller?'

With Chris Godwin (finger) ruled out of Monday's game against the New York Giants, Scotty Miller (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,000) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is an easy yes. Higgins is out here since the Cleveland Browns' low-volume passing game caps his ceiling. That leaves JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500) of the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens. Smith Schuster was the No. 1 receiver for the team entering the season, but it's Johnson who has been producing. He gets the second spot.

Ravens25 is choosing between two elite quarterbacks:"[Russell] Wilson or [Aaron] Rodgers?"

Show-off. Russell Wilson has been off the chain this year, but the Seattle Seahawks face a San Francisco 49ers team that is giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2020. Aaron Rodgers (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,600) of the Green Bay Packers gets a top-10 matchup with a Minnesota Vikings team he torched for 364 passing yards and four touchdowns back in Week 1. You can't go wrong here, but Rodgers is the guy.

More quarterback help is needed by Dinkleman17: "Do I start [Teddy] Bridgewater vs. Atlanta or [Justin] Herbert vs. Denver?"

Teddy Bridgewater has a much better matchup. Only the Seahawks have allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks than the Atlanta Falcons. But Justin Herbert (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,900) of the Los Angeles Chargers has been fantastic as a rookie. His ceiling is worth a bit of added risk.

brburner has a touch of the yips…maybe: "[Travis] Fulgham or [Stefon] Diggs?"

Travis Fulgham has been solid for the Philadelphia Eagles Over the past three games, he ranks third in PPR fantasy points among receivers. Stefon Diggs (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800) of the Buffalo Bills was fifth among wideouts over the first five weeks of the season, but his production has tailed off recently. Still, even in a primo matchup, I'm not ready to start Fulgham over Diggs. Call me stubborn.

rhuber0530 is looking for tight end advice: "[Darren] Waller or Jonnu [Smith]?"

Jonnu Smith of the Tennessee Titans has been solid for fantasy managers this season. He's sixth in PPR fantasy points at the position and averages over a dozen per game. But as good as he has been, Darren Waller (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600) of the Las Vegas Raiders has been even better. He also gets a Cleveland Browns defense this week that has had all kinds of trouble defending the middle of the field.

Fulgham made it into another question from hunterrobison52: "Melvin Gordon, A.J. Green or Travis Fulgham?"

Usually, the smart play would be to defer to the running back with a more consistent workload. But even when Gordon has been the featured back in Denver, he hasn't been especially impressive. The Cincinnati Bengals' A.J. Green has been better of late, but he hasn't been as productive as Travis Fulgham (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900) of the Eagles, who squares off with a Dallas Cowboys secondary Sunday night that couldn't cover a bed with a sheet.

Finally, wiscosports wants some RB help: "Who to start at RB…Myles Gaskin or Giovani Bernard?"

Myles Gaskin of the Miami Dolphins has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers in 2020, but the 23-year-old has a new quarterback in Week 8 (Tua Tagovailoa) and draws a bottom-10 fantasy matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Assuming Joe Mixon sits, roll out Giovani Bernard (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800) against the Tennessee Titans.

