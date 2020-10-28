Rob Kardashian Pulls 1-of-1 Tom Brady MVP Nebula Card Worth Up to $250K

Rob Kardashian Pulls 1-of-1 Tom Brady MVP Nebula Card Worth Up to $250KOctober 28, 2020
Finally, something went right for a Kardashian.
According to TMZ Sports, Rob Kardashian purchased a case of 2020 Panini Mosaic Choice NFL cards. One card in the case was a Tom Brady MVP Nebula parallel that's the only one of its kind.
TMZ Sports reported the insert could be worth anywhere from $50,000 to $250,000.
As if that wasn't enough, Kardashian also netted multiple Tua Tagovailoa autograph cards, as well as Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow rookies. The Herbert insert might command as much as $6,000.
Lest you start making plans to buy one of those cases to cash out yourself, consider the price tag is around $10,000, depending on where you can find it.
In general, trading cards are becoming a prized commodity again, and now Kardashian is in a position to profit handsomely off that wave.
