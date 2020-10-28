    Rob Kardashian Pulls 1-of-1 Tom Brady MVP Nebula Card Worth Up to $250K

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs off the field against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
    Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

    Finally, something went right for a Kardashian.

    According to TMZ Sports, Rob Kardashian purchased a case of 2020 Panini Mosaic Choice NFL cards. One card in the case was a Tom Brady MVP Nebula parallel that's the only one of its kind.

    TMZ Sports reported the insert could be worth anywhere from $50,000 to $250,000.

    As if that wasn't enough, Kardashian also netted multiple Tua Tagovailoa autograph cards, as well as Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow rookies. The Herbert insert might command as much as $6,000.

    Lest you start making plans to buy one of those cases to cash out yourself, consider the price tag is around $10,000, depending on where you can find it.

    In general, trading cards are becoming a prized commodity again, and now Kardashian is in a position to profit handsomely off that wave.

