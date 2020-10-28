Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo LeaguesOctober 28, 2020
The fantasy football world has seen a test of endurance in 2020. Multiple fantasy stars have been injured during the 2020 NFL season, including Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Michael Thomas and, most recently, Odell Beckham Jr.
Instead of the usual names, managers have relied on up-and-coming stars like DK Metcalf, Joe Burrow, James Robinson and Chase Claypool. And while some of these new fantasy staples were drafted, many of them have been rostered via the waiver wire.
With the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Football Team on bye in Week 8, the waiver wire will again be important. Here, we'll examine the top waiver-wire targets likely to be available ahead of Thursday Night Football.
Top Week 8 Waiver-Wire Targets
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
Carlos Hyde, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Lamical Perine, RB, New York Jets
Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants
Preston Williams, WR, Miami Dolphins
Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
Trey Burton, TE, Indianapolis Colts
After throwing five touchdown passes in Week 7, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is likely to be a popular wire target in Week 8. While he's certainly worth scooping up for the week, managers picking later in the waiver order should give some thought to his upcoming opposition.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been a fairly reliable fantasy option over his past few games. He's thrown multiple touchdown passes in every game aside from Week 1 and has topped the 300-yard mark in two of his last three outings.
Against the Browns' 30th-ranked pass defense, Carr should again be in store for a strong day.
Cleveland surrendered more than 400 passing yards to Cincinnati Bengals rookie Joe Burrow in Week 7, and Carr could have similar production in another potential shootout. He's currently available in 70 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman isn't necessarily an option for Week 8—though he could be activated from injured reserve this week.
"I think that's a late-end of the week decision," head coach Kyle Shanahan said, per Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee.
While Coleman's status for this week is uncertain, he's worth adding for the long-term. With starting back Raheem Mostert now on injured reserve, Coleman should take on a significant role upon his return. He should be particularly valuable in point-per-reception (PPR) leagues, as the 49ers should look to supplement their running game with short passes over the next couple of weeks.
This week, San Francisco faces the Seattle Seahawks and their 32nd-ranked pass defense.
Coleman is currently available in 72 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns
In the wake of Beckham's season-ending injury, Browns wideout Rashard Higgins should be in store for a larger role. He caught six passes for 110 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, and he has an established chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield.
During Mayfield's record-setting rookie campaign of 2018, Higgins produced 39 catches, 572 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.
Expect Higgins to remain one of Mayfield's favorite targets moving forward, and he should serve as the No. 2 receiver opposite Jarvis Landry. Higgins also happens to have a tremendous matchup this week against the Raiders.
Las Vegas ranks 28th against the pass and 31st in points allowed. As previously mentioned, this game should carry a fair amount of shootout potential.
Higgins is available in 97 percent of Yahoo leagues.
*Yahoo roster percentages via FantasyPros.