Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

David Becker/Associated Press

The fantasy football world has seen a test of endurance in 2020. Multiple fantasy stars have been injured during the 2020 NFL season, including Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Michael Thomas and, most recently, Odell Beckham Jr.

Instead of the usual names, managers have relied on up-and-coming stars like DK Metcalf, Joe Burrow, James Robinson and Chase Claypool. And while some of these new fantasy staples were drafted, many of them have been rostered via the waiver wire.

With the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Football Team on bye in Week 8, the waiver wire will again be important. Here, we'll examine the top waiver-wire targets likely to be available ahead of Thursday Night Football.