Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional GuideOctober 28, 2020
Even seven weeks into the 2020 NFL season, there are still players who surprise us with their performance on a weekly basis. Perhaps it's an unproven player breaking out for a huge game or a veteran showing they still have plenty of strong performances left in their career.
It's also what can make fantasy football so difficult, as managers try to decide which sleepers to take a chance on and which players to leave out of their lineups.
Here's a look at rankings for Week 8, along with potential sleepers for this week's action.
Quarterback Rankings
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NYJ)
2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. SF)
3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (vs. PIT)
4. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (at CIN)
5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN)
6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. NE)
7. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL)
8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
9. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (at MIA)
10. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers (vs. ATL)
Top Sleeper: Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (at SEA)
In most weeks, Jimmy Garoppolo isn't worthy of starting in fantasy, but the Seahawks are allowing an NFL-high 368.7 passing yards per game and continue to play games that are high-scoring affairs. So there's a solid chance the quarterback will air it out on Sunday.
The 49ers signal-caller is also coming off two of his better showings of the year. He passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns in Week 6 against the Rams and then threw for a season-high 277 yards last week against the Patriots.
After missing some time due to injury, the 28-year-old appears to have settled back in and should have no trouble connecting with his top weapons (such as rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk) in Seattle.
So if you missed out on some of the top waiver-wire targets of the week, consider Garoppolo a strong streaming option.
Running Back Rankings
1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (at CHI)
2. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN)
3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (at PHI)
4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (at CIN)
5. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (at CLE)
6. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (vs. LV)
7. Todd Gurley II, Atlanta Falcons (at CAR)
8. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (at GB)
9. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NYJ)
10. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (at DET)
Top Sleeper: La'Mical Perine, New York Jets (at KC)
The Chiefs are doing a lot of things well during their 6-1 start. But one area in which they've struggled is stopping the run, as they're allowing 149.9 rushing yards per game, the third most in the NFL.
That means the Jets could have an opportunity to pick up yardage on the ground with both veteran Frank Gore and La'Mical Perine. But the latter likely has the higher ceiling, and it wouldn't be surprising to see New York continue to increase his workload as it starts to evaluate players for the future.
Last week, the 22-year-old scored his first career touchdown in a loss to the Bills as he rushed for 39 yards on a season-high 11 carries. He could be poised for an even better showing at Kansas City, and it's possible he'll get into the end zone for a second straight week.
Wide Receiver Rankings
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN)
2. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (at CAR)
3. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears (vs. NO)
4. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (at GB)
5. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (vs. SF)
6. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (at CAR)
7. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NYG)
8. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
9. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (vs. SF)
10. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (at CIN)
Top Sleeper: Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns (vs. LV)
Someone needs to step up to help fill the void in the Browns' offense caused by Odell Beckham Jr.'s season-ending torn left ACL. And there's a solid chance it could be Rashard Higgins, who had a strong showing after his teammate's departure last week.
The 26-year-old had six receptions for 110 yards in the win over Cincinnati this past Sunday. And although he wasn't getting as many targets in earlier weeks, he still scored a touchdown in Weeks 5 and 6.
It appears Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield enjoys throwing to Higgins, and that should continue this week against the Raiders. It's also a favorable matchup for the Browns, as Las Vegas is allowing 283.8 passing yards per game, fifth most in the NFL.
Tight End Rankings
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NYJ)
2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (at SEA)
3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (vs. PIT)
4. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (at CLE)
5. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (vs. IND)
6. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (vs. LAC)
7. Richard Rodgers, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL)
8. Evan Engram, New York Giants (vs. TB)
9. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN)
10. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
Top Sleeper: Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (vs. LAR)
Before the Dolphins' bye last week, Mike Gesicki was shut down in their Week 6 game against the Jets, as he didn't record a catch on two targets. But he's been inconsistent throughout the season, so there are going to be some down weeks mixed in with his strong performances.
This week has the opportunity to be the latter, though, as rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to make his first career start in Miami's home matchup against the Rams. And Gesicki could be a solid target for him as he looks to get comfortable in the team's offense.
It's a bit of a risky play, but the 25-year-old has potential for a solid game, especially with an inexperienced quarterback at the helm.
Defense/Special Teams Rankings
1. Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NYJ)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NYG)
3. Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL)
4. New Orleans Saints (at CHI)
5. Buffalo Bills (vs. NE)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
7. Indianapolis Colts (at DET)
8. Baltimore Ravens (vs. PIT)
9. Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN)
10. Tennessee Titans (at CIN)
Top Sleeper: Tennessee Titans (at CIN)
Although the Bengals have some strong offensive players, they've had trouble protecting rookie quarterback Joe Burrow at times this season. Cincinnati has allowed 28 sacks over its first seven games, and Tennessee's defense may capitalize on that and create a lot of pressure.
The Titans have also had no problems forcing turnovers, as they're tied for third in the NFL with 12 (nine interceptions and three fumble recoveries). They should continue to make plays and be a solid streaming option this week.
Kicker Rankings
1. Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers (vs. ATL)
2. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NYJ)
3. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens (vs. PIT)
4. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints (at CHI)
5. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons (at CAR)
6. Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins (vs. LAR)
7. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN)
8. Randy Bullock, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. TEN)
9. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders (at CLE)
10. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions (vs. IND)
Top Sleeper: Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders (at CLE)
This week's Raiders-Browns contest has the potential to be a high-scoring matchup, and that could bode well for Daniel Carlson, who has impressed during his third NFL season.
The 25-year-old is 13-for-14 on field-goal attempts this year, and he's accounted for eight points in every game while reaching at least 10 points in four of those.
If Carlson is available in your fantasy league, he's a strong option at kicker every week.