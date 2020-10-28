Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Advice for Fringe Flex Fantasy Football Starters

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Advice for Fringe Flex Fantasy Football StartersOctober 28, 2020
Through seven weeks of the NFL season, we've got a pretty good idea of teams' strengths and weaknesses and which matchups should be favorable in fantasy football terms for a given week. And right now, it's obvious that things aren't going well for the Dallas Cowboys.
Not only is it tough to start Cowboys players as they continue to deal with quarterback injuries but opposing players are also putting up solid numbers against them. That's why there are several players on the Philadelphia Eagles' offense who will be strong starts in Week 8.
Along those lines, here's a look at some start/sit suggestions to help with decisions for your fantasy lineup this week.
Start 'Em: Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Even when Carson Wentz was enduring some early-season struggles, he was still putting up respectable fantasy numbers. Now that he's not throwing as many interceptions, his value is much higher and he's worth starting in fantasy lineups in Week 8.
The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback threw for a season-high 359 yards last week against the New York Giants, his first 300-yard game of the year. He threw a pair of touchdowns for the third straight week and scored a rushing touchdown for the fifth time in six games.
Over the past two weeks, Wentz has only thrown one interception after getting picked off nine times in the first five weeks.
With Philadelphia's offense being banged up, the 27-year-old has started to develop better connections with his new targets, including running back Boston Scott, wide receiver Travis Fulgham and tight end Richard Rodgers. So, even if Miles Sanders and others don't return this week, Wentz should still have a big game.
Another reason for that? He's facing the Cowboys, who have been struggling in many facets, including on defense. They're allowing 408.1 total yards per game (sixth most in the NFL) and just gave up 397 total yards last week to Washington, which has one of the worst offenses in the league.
Sit 'Em: Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
Even though the New Orleans Saints' offense has been missing some key pieces in recent weeks, Drew Brees has still put up solid numbers.
The veteran quarterback has scored a rushing touchdown in two straight games, thrown multiple touchdowns in three of the past four games and passed for at least 287 yards in four of the past five games. However, he faces a tough matchup in Week 8.
The Chicago Bears' defense ranks 10th best in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (342) and eighth best in passing yards allowed per game (222.1). Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that they've allowed only two touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season.
That may not bode well for New Orleans' receiving corps, which has been without Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (reserve/COVID-19 list). So, Brees is likely to still be without some top targets as he tries to pass against a strong Chicago secondary.
There are better streaming options available on the waiver wire this week, so don't start the 41-year-old as the Saints may rely more on their running game against the Bears.
Start 'Em: D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
Over the past two weeks, D'Andre Swift has gotten more opportunities out of the Lions' backfield, and the running back is making the most of them.
The 21-year-old had 123 total yards and two touchdowns in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he got into the end zone again last week against the Atlanta Falcons.
It'll be a tough matchup for Swift and the Lions this week as they go up against a strong Indianapolis Colts defense, but the rookie will still be worthy of a flex start due to his increased workload and ability to get into the end zone. He's had 23 carries and seven receptions over the past two weeks.
Even if Detroit falls behind, the Georgia product can still have a solid fantasy day because of his involvement in the passing game. He's been targeted at least four times in five of his six games this season.
Swift should continue to get better as he gets more NFL experience (and perhaps takes some carries away from veteran Adrian Peterson), so put him in your lineup and expect some decent results.
Sit 'Em: David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
The Bears' running game continues to struggle to get anything going on the ground. David Montgomery has averaged 3.4 yards or less per carry in each of their past five games, and he's only scored two touchdowns (one rushing and one receiving) through the first seven weeks of the season.
The only reason the 23-year-old has had decent fantasy numbers is because of his involvement in the passing game (16 receptions over the past three weeks), which keeps him in the flex conversation in points-per-reception leagues. This week, though, it's best to leave him on the bench in all formats.
The New Orleans Saints are allowing only 89.7 rushing yards per game, the fourth fewest in the NFL. That doesn't bode well for Chicago to get much going on the ground again in Week 8, and it may be going to the air more frequently.
Leave Montgomery on the bench and wait for a more favorable matchup for him to potentially get things going down the line.
Start 'Em: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel is going to miss some time due to a left hamstring strain, which means Brandon Aiyuk should have an even bigger role in the San Francisco 49ers' offense moving forward. And the rookie has already had some impressive showings early in his first NFL season.
The 22-year-old scored a rushing touchdown in both Weeks 3 and 4 and then had his first receiving score in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams. Last week, he set career highs in receptions (six) and receiving yards (115) in San Francisco's victory over the New England Patriots.
Aiyuk is set to have another big game in Week 8, when he's sure to get plenty of balls thrown his way from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Also, the 49ers' passing attack has a favorable matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, who are allowing an NFL-high 368.7 passing yards per game.
The Arizona State product is a great starting option in fantasy this week, and he's likely to continue to be one in the following weeks as well.
Sit 'Em: Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants
Darius Slayton is capable of putting up big numbers in a hurry, but there's also a chance he will have some quiet days, especially now that Sterling Shepard has returned to the Giants' offense. And that likely will continue to hurt his fantasy value moving forward.
Last week, the 23-year-old had only two receptions for 23 yards against the Eagles. It was the fifth time in the past six games that he had three or fewer catches, and he's still only scored one touchdown over the past six weeks after scoring two in New York's season opener.
This may not be a good week for any Giants receivers, though, as they're facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have one of the top defenses in the NFL this season. But if you have to start a New York receiver, Shepard is the better option.
Continue to monitor Slayton's involvement in the Giants' offense, but it's likely OK to drop him from your roster to get a more trustworthy starting option for the moment.