Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Advice for Fringe Flex Fantasy Football Starters

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Even when Carson Wentz was enduring some early-season struggles, he was still putting up respectable fantasy numbers. Now that he's not throwing as many interceptions, his value is much higher and he's worth starting in fantasy lineups in Week 8.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback threw for a season-high 359 yards last week against the New York Giants, his first 300-yard game of the year. He threw a pair of touchdowns for the third straight week and scored a rushing touchdown for the fifth time in six games.

Over the past two weeks, Wentz has only thrown one interception after getting picked off nine times in the first five weeks.

With Philadelphia's offense being banged up, the 27-year-old has started to develop better connections with his new targets, including running back Boston Scott, wide receiver Travis Fulgham and tight end Richard Rodgers. So, even if Miles Sanders and others don't return this week, Wentz should still have a big game.

Another reason for that? He's facing the Cowboys, who have been struggling in many facets, including on defense. They're allowing 408.1 total yards per game (sixth most in the NFL) and just gave up 397 total yards last week to Washington, which has one of the worst offenses in the league.