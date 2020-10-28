Fantasy Football Week 8 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire

1 of 4

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Need a spot starter at the quarterback position? Just check who the Atlanta Falcons are playing.

Who said fantasy football had to be complicated, folks?

The Falcons have allowed the most fantasy points to the position this season, per Yahoo. The next time they hold a team to fewer than 300 passing yards will be the first. Teddy Bridgewater himself contributed to that stat with his Week 5 eruption for 313 passing yards and two scores.

Bridgewater is still waiting for his first three-score effort of the season and has fewer outings with two touchdown passes (three) than games with one or none (four), so his ceiling is capped a bit by the lack of big scoring. But again, when Atlanta is involved, that almost always means good things for the opposing signal-caller.