Terrelle Pryor, Shalaya Briston Given Probation in 2019 Stabbing Case

NFL free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and his ex-girlfriend, Shalaya Briston, reached plea deals and were sentenced to probation in relation to a 2019 stabbing.

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting Pryor and Briston closed out their cases Tuesday and pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Pryor received 90 days probation after pleading down the charges from misdemeanor assault to harassment, while Briston received two years probation after pleading a felony aggravated assault down to misdemeanor simple assault.

TMZ noted the charges stemmed from a violent altercation on Nov. 30, 2019. A police report cited a witness who said Pryor attacked Briston and a group of friends, and Briston responded by stabbing him. However, Pryor's attorney said Briston and her friends were the aggressors in the stabbing that sent the former NFL player to the hospital.

Pryor played quarterback at Ohio State and started his NFL career under center for the Oakland Raiders in 2012 and 2013.

He eventually switched to wide receiver and played for the Cleveland Browns, Washington, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. His best season came in 2016 when he tallied 1,007 receiving yards for the Browns.

He last appeared in a game in 2018 for the Bills.