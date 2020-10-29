Buyer or Seller: Which Role Should Every NFL Team Take at Trade Deadline?

3 of 32

Brad Penner/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens have been aggressive in their pursuit to win a Super Bowl while Lamar Jackson is on his rookie deal. They brought in Calais Campbell via an offseason trade, and they brought Yannick Ngakoue into the fold last week in a move that could make their pass-rushing unit the best in the league.

They've even taken a shot on Dez Bryant, signing him to the practice squad.

They are more likely to add another veteran to the mix than trade pieces. They already trimmed the fat at one position of depth when they sent tight end Hayden Hurst to the Falcons in the offseason.

They used the second-round pick they got from the Hurst deal to select running back J.K. Dobbins. General manager Eric DeCosta might feel comfortable parting with draft capital to add one more piece to a squad that is a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

The Ravens would need to get creative if they add a piece via trade. According to Spotrac, they have the least amount of cap space and are $6.4 million over the cap.

Specifically, the interior of the offensive line could be a place to build depth as they are relying on rookie Tyre Phillips at right guard.

His 48.8 PFF grade may indicate he's a little over his head. Someone like Kevin Zeitler of the New York Giants would give the line a more reliable option.