NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 8

1 of 11

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

To get our top 10, we first determined 15 likely trade candidates based on prior speculation and common sense. Losing teams like the 0-7 New York Jets, for example, could look to dump salaries and gain draft picks before the deadline.

We have a few additions to the list as teams begin to make players available. According to The Athletic's Mike Lombardi, for example, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to move tight end Zach Ertz.

"They've been trying to trade Zach Ertz for the last two weeks," Lombardi said on SportsRadio 94WIP.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported that the Cincinnati Bengals have defensive end Carlos Dunlap on the trading block. Breer also said on Patriots Pregame Live that the New England Patriots have discussed dealing cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

To make room for these three, we're removing Odell Beckham Jr., A.J. Green and Haason Reddick. Beckham suffered a torn ACL on Sunday and is out for the season. The Bengals seem to finally be getting Green involved in the offense and should keep him to aid in Joe Burrow's development. At 5-2, the Arizona Cardinals are contenders and shouldn't be looking to move contributors like Reddick.

The new initial list, in no particular order, is as follows: