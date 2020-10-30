    Bengals' Joe Mixon Ruled Out for 2nd Straight Game vs. Titans with Foot Injury

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2020

    Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Cincinnati won 33-25. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon will miss Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

    The Bengals confirmed Friday that Mixon's foot injury will leave him unavailable for the second straight week. He had missed practice each of the last three days.

    The 24-year-old was on pace for his third straight 1,000-yard rushing season before the injury paused his campaign in mid-October. He has emerged as a crucial element of the Bengals offense since being selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft.

    Mixon enjoyed an extended run of durability before the injury. He hadn't missed time since early in the 2018 season when he was sidelined by knee surgery.

    Giovani Bernard is likely to receive the lion's share of the backfield touches with the California native out of the lineup. Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams will provide depth.

    Mixon is an integral part of the Bengals' offensive attack who can take a lot of pressure off rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. The unit's efficiency is likely to drop whenever he's not in the lineup, even with a solid backup in Bernard.

