Week 8 NFL Picks: Over/Under Projections, Odds Advice and Line SpreadsOctober 27, 2020
Week 8 NFL Picks: Over/Under Projections, Odds Advice and Line Spreads
For the Pittsburgh Steelers to remain undefeated, they have to end their current losing run against the Baltimore Ravens.
Mike Tomlin's side lost both contests with its AFC North rival in 2019 and split wins with it two years ago.
The recent results and the site of the game are reflected in the odds for the Week 8 clash. Baltimore is currently a 3.5-point favorite for the matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.
The spread for the AFC North showdown is one of eight Week 8 lines sitting at four points or fewer. The over/under for that clash sits on the lower end of the spectrum at 46.5.
Five games are projected to have over 50 points, including an intriguing AFC battle between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland proved it could put up points without Odell Beckham Jr. on the field in Week 7 and Las Vegas hasn't had trouble scoring in six games.
Week 8 Spreads and Over/Under Lines
NFL Week 8 Schedule and Odds
All Times ET; Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Thursday, October 29
Atlanta at Carolina (-2.5) (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network) (Over/Under: 49)
Sunday, November 1
Indianapolis (-3) at Detroit (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 50.5)
New England at Buffalo (-3.5) (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 44)
New York Jets at Kansas City (-19) (1 p.m, CBS) (O/U: 48)
Pittsburgh at Baltimore (-3.5) (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 46.5)
Tennessee (-6) at Cincinnati (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 54.5)
Las Vegas at Cleveland (-2.5) (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 54)
Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) at Miami (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 47)
Minnesota at Green Bay (-6.5) (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 54.5)
Los Angeles Chargers (-3) at Denver (4:05 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 45)
New Orleans (-4) at Chicago (4:25 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 45.5)
San Francisco at Seattle (-3.5) (4:25 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 54)
Dallas at Philadelphia (8:20 p.m., NBC) (N/A)
Monday, November 2
Tampa Bay (-10.5) at New York Giants (8:15 p.m., ESPN) (O/U: 47)
Predictions against the spread in bold.
Pittsburgh (+3.5) at Baltimore (Over 46.5)
In the last two years, the Ravens and Steelers have played three low-scoring games, which may lead you to an under wager.
The two sides averaged 39.5 points per game in 2018, and Baltimore won a 28-10 contest in Week 17 of 2019. They did combine for 49 points in an overtime clash in Week 5 a year ago.
However, it is worth noting Ben Roethlisberger did not play in either 2019 meeting and Lamar Jackson sat out the Week 17 clash to prepare for the postseason.
With both quarterbacks on the field Sunday, we could see more points. Roethlisberger picked up wins in his last two starts at M&T Bank Stadium. The Steelers put up 49 points in those contests.
If the 38-year-old does not turn the ball over, like he did three times in Week 7 against Tennessee, he could lead Pittsburgh to the lead and a high total against a Baltimore defense that allowed 300 total yards in five of six contests.
Eric Ebron could be Roethlisberger's key to moving the ball down the field and avoiding Baltimore's pass rush. The tight end caught six of his eight targets in Week 7.
If Pittsburgh finds success across the middle, it can then open up the game through James Conner or deep passes to Chase Claypool or JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Baltimore's tight end usage could also aid the over since Mark Andrews is second on the team in targets and can be used as a quick option across the middle for Jackson to avoid T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree getting in his face.
If the Ravens achieve success through the air, they should put up some points, but Watt, Dupree and others should be the difference-makers in the run game.
Pittsburgh held five of its six opponents under 100 rushing yards, and if it does that again Sunday, it should pull away through defensive stops.
Las Vegas at Cleveland (Over 54)
Cleveland is coming off its most impressive win of the season.
The Browns came from behind to beat Cincinnati on the road without Beckham on the field due to a torn ACL.
In his place, Rashard Higgins stepped up alongside Jarvis Landry. Harrison Bryant also filled in admirably with tight end Austin Hooper out due to an appendectomy.
Sunday marked the first time the Browns eclipsed 300 passing yards in 2020. They hit the 30-point mark for the fifth time.
Vegas' offense produced at least 340 total yards in each of its six contests and crossed the 30-point barrier on three occasions.
Derek Carr has a five-game multi-touchdown streak and faces a Browns defense that just conceded 387 passing yards to Joe Burrow.
Carr may have to work the ball around to his receivers at a high rate if his defense continues to get gashed for 400-yard performances.
The Raiders allowed over 400 total yards to four of its last five opponents. Tampa Bay put up 45 points and 454 total yards against them in Week 7.
If Carr continues to throw the ball well and Mayfield lights up the Vegas defense with Higgins, Landry, Bryant and others, Week 8's highest-scoring affair could come out of Cleveland.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.