Week 8 NFL Picks: Over/Under Projections, Odds Advice and Line Spreads

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

In the last two years, the Ravens and Steelers have played three low-scoring games, which may lead you to an under wager.

The two sides averaged 39.5 points per game in 2018, and Baltimore won a 28-10 contest in Week 17 of 2019. They did combine for 49 points in an overtime clash in Week 5 a year ago.

However, it is worth noting Ben Roethlisberger did not play in either 2019 meeting and Lamar Jackson sat out the Week 17 clash to prepare for the postseason.

With both quarterbacks on the field Sunday, we could see more points. Roethlisberger picked up wins in his last two starts at M&T Bank Stadium. The Steelers put up 49 points in those contests.

If the 38-year-old does not turn the ball over, like he did three times in Week 7 against Tennessee, he could lead Pittsburgh to the lead and a high total against a Baltimore defense that allowed 300 total yards in five of six contests.

Eric Ebron could be Roethlisberger's key to moving the ball down the field and avoiding Baltimore's pass rush. The tight end caught six of his eight targets in Week 7.

If Pittsburgh finds success across the middle, it can then open up the game through James Conner or deep passes to Chase Claypool or JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Baltimore's tight end usage could also aid the over since Mark Andrews is second on the team in targets and can be used as a quick option across the middle for Jackson to avoid T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree getting in his face.

If the Ravens achieve success through the air, they should put up some points, but Watt, Dupree and others should be the difference-makers in the run game.

Pittsburgh held five of its six opponents under 100 rushing yards, and if it does that again Sunday, it should pull away through defensive stops.