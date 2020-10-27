Bettor Misses Out on $1M Prize After Postgame Stat Correction on Bears Sack

Bettor Misses Out on $1M Prize After Postgame Stat Correction on Bears SackOctober 27, 2020
Nick Foles had a pretty bad night in Monday's 24-10 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. At least he still got to collect his game check.
One bettor, robocles, on DraftKings appeared to collect a cool $1 million prize in a daily fantasy competition. However, statisticians took one sack away from the Chicago Bears, which dropped the bettor's payout to $3,078.94 (h/t the Action Network):
This is now poised to be the most contested sack since the one Michael Strahan registered on Brett Favre to set the single-season record in 2001.
There are bad beats, and then there are bad beats.
