Bettor Misses Out on $1M Prize After Postgame Stat Correction on Bears Sack

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Nick Foles had a pretty bad night in Monday's 24-10 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. At least he still got to collect his game check.

One bettor, robocles, on DraftKings appeared to collect a cool $1 million prize in a daily fantasy competition. However, statisticians took one sack away from the Chicago Bears, which dropped the bettor's payout to $3,078.94 (h/t the Action Network):

This is now poised to be the most contested sack since the one Michael Strahan registered on Brett Favre to set the single-season record in 2001.

There are bad beats, and then there are bad beats.