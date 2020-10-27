    Bettor Misses Out on $1M Prize After Postgame Stat Correction on Bears Sack

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2020

    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) slides in front of Chicago Bears linebacker James Vaughters (93) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Nick Foles had a pretty bad night in Monday's 24-10 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. At least he still got to collect his game check.

    One bettor, robocles, on DraftKings appeared to collect a cool $1 million prize in a daily fantasy competition. However, statisticians took one sack away from the Chicago Bears, which dropped the bettor's payout to $3,078.94 (h/t the Action Network):

    This is now poised to be the most contested sack since the one Michael Strahan registered on Brett Favre to set the single-season record in 2001.

    There are bad beats, and then there are bad beats.

