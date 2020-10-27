NFL Week 8 Picks: Matchups Guide, Advice and Early Score PredictionsOctober 27, 2020
NFL Week 8 Picks: Matchups Guide, Advice and Early Score Predictions
The Pittsburgh Steelers are the last undefeated team in the NFL. They've won their first six games, which included a victory over the previously unbeaten Tennessee Titans this past Sunday.
Now, the Steelers are set to face another challenge in Week 8. Pittsburgh will be going on the road to take on the 5-1 Baltimore Ravens in a matchup of the top two teams in the AFC North.
It could be an opportunity for the Steelers to strengthen their hold on the division lead, or the Ravens could make things a bit more interesting.
The Cleveland Browns also remain competitive in the AFC North, as they're currently 5-2, although their two losses came in games against the Steelers and Ravens. But they're still in the division race, and they'll continue to stay close if they beat the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend.
Those are just some of the matchups set to take place in Week 8. Here's a look at the full upcoming schedule, along with odds and predictions for each matchup and some early betting advice.
Week 8 Odds, Picks
Picks are made against the spread.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (-2.5): Carolina 31-27
Sunday, Nov. 1
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (-3.5): Buffalo 27-21
Tennessee Titans (-5.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: Tennessee 27-17
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns (-2.5): Cleveland 28-24
Indianapolis Colts (-3) at Detroit Lions: Indianapolis 30-24
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-6.5): Green Bay 34-21
New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs (-19.5): Kansas City 34-13
Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins (no line): Los Angeles 30-17
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5): Baltimore 24-21
Los Angeles Chargers (-3) at Denver Broncos: Los Angeles 31-16
New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (no line): New Orleans 28-14
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-3.5): Seattle 33-28
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (no line): Philadelphia 20-10
Monday, Nov. 2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-10.5) at New York Giants: Tampa Bay 35-17
Odds obtained via DraftKings
Chiefs Will Cover Huge Spread Against Jets
As you might expect, the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (again one of the best teams in the NFL this season) are overwhelming favorites against the winless Jets this week.
In fact, New York is a massive 19.5-point underdog early in the week, which means Kansas City will need to win by nearly three touchdowns in order to cover that spread.
However, that's just what the Chiefs are going to do. They could probably win by even more than that, but there won't be a need as they establish an early lead and control the game from the start.
The Jets will have no way to stop the Chiefs' offense, which ranks seventh in the NFL with 398.3 total yards per game. Kansas City has a bunch of playmakers, including recently acquired running back Le'Veon Bell, who will be facing his old team in his second game with his new team.
This is going to be a completely one-sided affair, and while it can be a bit intimidating to bet on a team that will need to cover this large of a spread, have confidence that the Chiefs will get it done.
Ravens, Steelers Will Come Down to the Wire
In what is likely to be the best game of the week, the Ravens and Steelers should be competitive until the very end. Don't be surprised if this is decided by a last-second field goal or a late lead change that shifts the momentum.
Not only are these two of the best teams in the NFL this season, but they are also a pair of AFC North rivals that know each other well. And it wouldn't be a shock if this game is decided by three or fewer points, which means Baltimore could win but potentially not cover the 3.5-point spread it's favored to win by.
Points are likely to be at a premium, as the Steelers and Ravens both have top-10 defenses this season. Pittsburgh is allowing only 286.3 total yards per game, the best in the NFL, so MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense will be going up against a dominant unit.
Because this game could be so close, the smart bet would be to take the Steelers with the extra 3.5 points. Then, if Pittsburgh either pulls out the win or loses a close game (perhaps falling on a late Justin Tucker field goal that lifts Baltimore to victory), bettors will still cash out either way.
Seahawks Bounce Back With Win Over 49ers
The Seahawks suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, but it took a lot for the Cardinals to hand it to them. Arizona came from behind, forced overtime and then pulled out a 37-34 win after each team had two possessions in the extra period.
It was another impressive performance for Seattle's offense, though, and if it can keep that momentum going, it should bounce back with a home win over San Francisco in Week 8. The Seahawks are only 3.5-point favorites over the 49ers, who have played better in recent weeks and improved to 4-3 after some early struggles.
Seattle is averaging 425.2 total yards per game, the most in the NFL. But it's also allowing a league-worst 479.2 total yards per game. So it's likely that many of its games moving forward will continue to be high-scoring matchups that feature a ton of offense on both sides.
However, the Seahawks' offense should outpace the 49ers' unit if Seattle gets into another shootout. Bet on the Seahawks to cover the spread, as they'll notch a bounce-back win and get their strong start back on track.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL)
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/NH/IA/CO/IL only. Odds and lines subject to change. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.