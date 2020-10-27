NFL Week 8 Picks: Matchups Guide, Advice and Early Score Predictions

0 of 4

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the last undefeated team in the NFL. They've won their first six games, which included a victory over the previously unbeaten Tennessee Titans this past Sunday.

Now, the Steelers are set to face another challenge in Week 8. Pittsburgh will be going on the road to take on the 5-1 Baltimore Ravens in a matchup of the top two teams in the AFC North.

It could be an opportunity for the Steelers to strengthen their hold on the division lead, or the Ravens could make things a bit more interesting.

The Cleveland Browns also remain competitive in the AFC North, as they're currently 5-2, although their two losses came in games against the Steelers and Ravens. But they're still in the division race, and they'll continue to stay close if they beat the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend.

Those are just some of the matchups set to take place in Week 8. Here's a look at the full upcoming schedule, along with odds and predictions for each matchup and some early betting advice.