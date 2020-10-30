Imagining Every NFL Team's Trade Deadline Whiteboard

31 of 32

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Call the Vikings about Riley Reiff

Try to add a cornerback

Trade Taylor Lewan?

The contending Tennessee Titans have some cap room to make moves between now and Tuesday's deadline, which could come in handy because the offensive line might need some work.

Remember, Tennessee lost steady right tackle Jack Conklin in free agency last offseason, and stud left tackle Taylor Lewan is now out for the year with a torn ACL. Ty Sambrailo and Dennis Kelly have fared OK in those spots, but they aren't ideal starters, and second-year third-round pick Nate Davis has yet to put it together at right guard.

Enter Reiff, who would cost just $3.2 million the rest of the year if the Vikes decide to keep cleaning house and include him in that process. He's a solid veteran with the ability to kick inside if asked.

Elsewhere, a pass defense that ranks below the league median in DVOA could also use a boost. Even if Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson can't convince his former team to give up Stephon Gilmore, the Titans should consider calling Atlanta about Isaiah Oliver or Minnesota about Mike Hughes, both of whom are relatively affordable without long-term commitments.

Malcolm Butler is fading, rookie Kristian Fulton is dealing with a knee injury, and seventh-round rookie Chris Jackson is in over his head in a major role. Plus, they're also putting quite a lot on a 36-year-old Johnathan Joseph there.

Finally, the Lewan trade needed a question mark because it's far-fetched and possibly a bit wacky, but Tennesse used a first-round pick in April on Isaiah Wilson, and if it were to add Reiff to a group including Wilson, Sambrailo and Kelly, Lewan might be expendable ahead of 2021. That would free up more than $9 million in cap space, which could actually make a Gilmore trade more feasible.

It's just a thought, and probably a stupid one, but we're 7,500 words deep so sue me.