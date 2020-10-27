    Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

    Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

      As we head into Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season, fantasy football managers are likely again scrambling to cobble together a quality lineup. Injuries continue to be an issue around the fantasy world, with Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. being the latest name stricken with a season-ending ailment.

      The wide receiver suffered a torn ACL on Sunday, meaning he'll join the likes of Saquon Barkley and Courtland Sutton on long-term injured reserve.

      With the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Football team all on bye, several key players will be unavailable for Week 8. Therefore, fringe starters are going to come into play.

      Here, we'll examine some fringe flex starters—those ranked outside the top 50 by FantasyPros—worth starting and some worth sitting. We'll also dig into some smart sleeper plays potentially available on the waiver wire.

      All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

    Week 8 Start 'Em

      Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams

      James White, RB, New England Patriots

      Phillip Lindsay, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

      Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

      Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

      Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans

      Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Smart Start: Jonnu Smith at Cincinnati Bengals

      Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith is typically a quality starting option when healthy. However, he got injured in Week 6 and was quiet against a brutal Pittsburgh Steelers defense in Week 7. Over the past two weeks, he has caught just two passes for 22 yards.

      Is it worth trusting the 25-year-old for a bounce back in Week 8? Yes. The Titans face the Cincinnati Bengals who have been terrible against the pass in general and suspect against tight ends.

      The Bengals rank just 25th against the pass and 21st in points allowed. Last week against the Browns, they allowed rookie tight end Harrison Bryant to rack up four receptions, 56 yards and two touchdowns. Smith should be able to produce a similar stat line in Week 8.

    Week 8 Sit 'Em

      Devonta Freeman, RB, New York Giants

      Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

      Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints

      JaMycal Hasty, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears

      Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

      Breshad Perriman, WR, New York Jets

      Hayden Hurst, TE, Atlanta Falcons

      Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys

    Smart Sit: Devonta Freeman

      It's often tempting to start a running back simply because he holds the starter's role. That was Devonta Freeman for the New York Giants heading into Week 7, though an ankle injury limited him to just three carries and eight yards.

      Don't expect a bounce-back performance from the 28-year-old this week. With him out, Wayne Gallman racked up 54 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. He's going to at least cut into Freeman's touches, even if he is healthy.

      This isn't the week to lean on any Giants running backs, though. New York is hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of the least friendly teams to opposing running backs. Tampa ranks first against the run, eighth in scoring defense and has allowed just 3.0 yards per carry to the opposition.

      Leave Freeman on the bench or the waiver wire in Week 8.

    Sleepers and Waiver-Wire Targets

      Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

      Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

      La'Mical Perine, RB, New York Jets

      Carlos Hyde, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      Nelson Agholor, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns

      Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      Trey Burton, TE, Indianapolis Colts

      Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team

    Smart Sleeper: Rashard Higgins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

      Will Baker Mayfield throw for five touchdowns for a second consecutive week? Probably not, but he should have a strong outing against the Las Vegas Raiders and their 28th-ranked pass defense. And one of the biggest beneficiaries should be Rashard Higgins.

      With Beckham out, Higgins saw an expanded role in Week 7. He ended up catching six passes for 110 yards, and it wasn't a fluke. He was one of Mayfield's favorite targets during the quarterback's record-setting rookie campaign, and the two men have chemistry.

      "He knows me, and I know him," the 26-year-old said, per Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. "There's nothing to say about that. It's wine poured in a cup—smooth."

      According to Pro Football Focus, Higgins was the third-highest graded wideout of Week 7 after Sunday's action. He's available in 99 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros.