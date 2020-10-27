Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

0 of 6

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

As we head into Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season, fantasy football managers are likely again scrambling to cobble together a quality lineup. Injuries continue to be an issue around the fantasy world, with Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. being the latest name stricken with a season-ending ailment.

The wide receiver suffered a torn ACL on Sunday, meaning he'll join the likes of Saquon Barkley and Courtland Sutton on long-term injured reserve.

With the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Football team all on bye, several key players will be unavailable for Week 8. Therefore, fringe starters are going to come into play.

Here, we'll examine some fringe flex starters—those ranked outside the top 50 by FantasyPros—worth starting and some worth sitting. We'll also dig into some smart sleeper plays potentially available on the waiver wire.

All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.