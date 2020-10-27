5 NHL Teams Overdue for a Rebuild

0 of 5

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

On Oct. 20, the Chicago Blackhawks issued an open letter to their fans to indicate their intent to rebuild by developing young talent. This was a long time coming for a once-dominant franchise that has fallen out of Stanley Cup contender status.

This approach was similar to the way the New York Rangers informed their fans in 2018 of their intention to rebuild. The Rangers missed the playoffs that season and in 2018-19 but improved last season and qualified for the return-to-play tournament.

The Blackhawks joined the Detroit Red Wings and Los Angeles Kings among recent Stanley Cup champions who have had to restock their rosters after years of decline. However, it's not just former champs who could benefit from rebuilds.

Here's a look at five teams overdue for a rebuild. Some on this list, such as the Blackhawks, have started the process but still have work to do. We'll examine each club's weaknesses and the challenges it faces to return to contender status.