Report: Seahawks' Chris Carson Week-to-Week with Foot Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is week-to-week after an MRI revealed he suffered a mid-foot sprain during a 37-34 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Monday's test results confirmed the diagnosis head coach Pete Carroll announced after the game.

Injuries have been an issue in the past as well, with Carson missing the playoffs last season due to a hip injury and the majority of his rookie season in 2017 with a broken ankle.

When he's been healthy, however, he's been one of the more underrated running backs in football. In 2018 he rushed for 1,151 yards and nine scores. Last year he went for 1,230 yards and seven scores. He's had a solid season again in 2020, rushing for 323 yards and three scores in six games.

Given the epic season Russell Wilson is having and the team's reliance on the passing game and its talented wideout duo of Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, it should be able to tread water if Carson is forced to miss time.

The Seahawks also have a capable backup in Carlos Hyde, with Travis Homer also likely to see his workload increase while Carson is unavailable to play. So expect this dangerous offense to keep chugging along, even without Carson.