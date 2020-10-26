Kyler Murray: Cardinals-Seahawks a Game 'You Honestly Dream About Growing Up'

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Time will tell if Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals took "the leap" Sunday night.

For now, it sure seems that way.

"These are the games you honestly dream about growing up, watching Sunday Night Football last week, playing on Monday," Murray told reporters after the Cardinals' 37-34 overtime win over the Seahawks. "These are the games that you want to be a part of, and to be a part of these games, you gotta win, and you gotta keep winning.

"So I'm just super proud of the team, the way we fought, not giving up, no matter the circumstances, just keep battling, keep battling. And that's what we did. So I think that's huge for us to take that next step."

Murray threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns while adding 67 yards and a score on the ground. It was an all-around brilliant performance that led Arizona to its best win of the 2020 season. The Cardinals scored twice in the final two minutes, 28 seconds to force overtime and then got a 48-yard Zane Gonzalez field goal with 15 seconds remaining in overtime for the win.

Arizona's only lead of the game came after Gonzalez's capping field goal.

"I don't think I smiled all game, honestly," Murray said. "Just because it just felt like we just had to have your head down, just keep grinding. Just because when you're playing Russell, anything's possible, and I think everybody saw it tonight.

"For me, personally, my mindset was just move the ball, do what I do. Move the ball, be myself and lead the guys down the field, make smart decisions, take care of the ball. Whatever I see, go with it, trust it and do it with conviction, and let my guys—obviously, we got a lot of playmakers on my team or on the offense—get the ball in their hands, and let them do what they do."

The Cardinals have won three straight games and should be favored the next two weeks against Miami and Buffalo before a rematch against the Seahawks in Seattle on Nov. 19. If they manage to take care of business the next two weeks, that Thursday night contest could have division-winning implications.