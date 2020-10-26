3 Takeaways from San Francisco 49ers' Week 7 Win

1 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The 49ers suffered yet another injury at the running back position on Sunday. Jeff Wilson Jr., who led the team with 112 rushing yards and three touchdowns, suffered a high-ankle sprain that could land him on injured reserve. He and wideout Deebo Samuel (hamstring) are at least candidates to miss next week's pivotal game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson joins running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman on the injured list, and yet, there's little reason to think that San Francisco's rushing attack cannot still thrive. This is because of the depth the team has at running back, the quality of their offensive line and the dynamic scheming of coach Kyle Shanahan.

"That's always been the identity of Kyle’s offense," tackle Trent Williams said, per Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group. "It's a 'run the ball first, balance it out, do a lot off the play action'[offense]. Our offense doesn’t go unless we run the ball. That’s something that’s very important to us and we’ve worked a ton at it."

Third-down back Jerick McKinnon was rarely used on Sunday, but JaMycal Hasty rumbled for 57 yards and 6.3 yards per carry. There's a chance that Coleman will return in Week 8, meaning that the 49ers could have him, Hasty and McKinnon against Seattle. That'll be more than enough firepower to allow the running game to hum.