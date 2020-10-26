3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 7 Loss

1 of 3

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

It's unclear whether Dalton will play for the Cowboys in Week 8, when they have a Sunday night road game against the NFC East-rival Philadelphia Eagles. However, ESPN's Todd Archer reported that Dalton was "alert and doing much better than he was when he came off the field following the hit," and that he was in "good spirits" before flying home with the team.

If Dalton misses time, DiNucci will likely get more opportunities. And if things were going well for Dallas, it's unlikely the 23-year-old (who was a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of James Madison) would have been playing any important minutes this season, if he even saw the field at all.

DiNucci didn't get much of a chance to prove himself at Washington, going 2-for-3 for 39 yards and rushing the ball once for no gain. He was also sacked three times and fumbled the ball twice, although the Cowboys recovered both.

If the rookie starts at Philadelphia, he will at least have had the week leading up to the game to prepare. And if Dalton ends up being inactive, Dallas' backup would be Garrett Gilbert, a 29-year-old with limited NFL experience who was signed by the Cowboys off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad earlier in October.

Dallas has a bunch of talented playmakers on offense, but nobody can get the ball to them. DiNucci may get a chance to try, but this isn't how the Cowboys envisioned their offense in 2020.