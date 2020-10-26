3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 7 Win

3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 7 WinOctober 26, 2020
The Pittsburgh Steelers are the best team in football.
OK, so maybe a handful of other NFL teams might argue against that, but there's no disputing the Pittsburgh's credentials. With Sunday's 27-24 road triumph over the Tennessee Titans, the Steelers now sport the league's only unblemished record at a perfect 6-0. Diving deeper into the numbers only furthers the case that there's nothing fluky about this scorching start.
Let's break down the top lessons from the latest victory and what they mean for this franchise moving forward.
Steelers Have Wealth of Weaponry in Passing Game
The Steelers are destined to both frustrate and jollify fantasy managers. That's par for the course with a receiving core that has this many weapons and perhaps a lack of clarity in the pecking order.
Choosing a Pittsburgh pass-catcher wasn't easy entering Sunday. Would emerging rookie Chase Claypool keep making plays? Might standout sophomore Diontae Johnson zoom to the front of the line? Was 2018 Pro Bowler JuJu Smith-Schuster due for a breakout?
Well, if this game was any indication, it looks like the aerial attack runs through Johnson and Smith-Schuster first. They tied for the team lead with nine receptions each and were targeted on 29 of Ben Roethlisberger's 49 pass attempts (15 for Johnson, 14 for Smith-Schuster). Claypool, who found the end zone five times over the past two weeks, hauled in his only target for a two-yard loss.
The hierarchy could be subject to change, which isn't what the fantasy community wants to hear. But for the real-life Steelers, this depth should make the short list of their greatest assets. When Eric Ebron, Vance McDonald, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud can all factor into the attack, too, Roethlisberger will never be hurting for viable targets.
Defense Is Disruptive and Dominant
So, technically, the Steelers didn't hit their statistical marks on Sunday. They entered the game having recorded at least three sacks and one interception in every contest, per Fox Sports. They only sacked Ryan Tannehill twice and never picked one of his passes.
Instead, they had to "settle" for bottling up Tennessee's high-powered offense (through the first half at least) and limiting Derrick Henry to his second-lowest yardage total of the campaign (20 carries for 75 yards, two catches for minus-three).
They were active and aggressive.
Beyond the two sacks, they recorded six tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. Linebacker Vince Williams was everywhere (10 tackles, two for loss and one sack), and Robert Spillane held his own in place of the injured Devin Bush, recording three tackles including a third-and-goal takedown of Henry. T.J. Watt had a sack and three tackles for loss, because duh—he's T.J. Watt.
Despite not forcing a turnover, Pittsburgh's defense let its offense dominate the time of possession (36:37 to 23:23). Doing that against a time with Henry in the backfield is no minor miracle.
The Steelers have an NFL-best 26 sacks. They allow the second-lowest completion percentage (58.4) and second-fewest yards per rush (3.4). If this isn't the league's best defense, it's on a very short list of the elite.
This Season Could Be 'Very Special'
Super Bowl championships obviously aren't won in October, and no one should be crowning the Steelers (or anyone else, for that matter) just yet.
But Pittsburgh is checking every necessary box to enter the championship conversation—if not lead it.
Now, was it ideal to nearly cough up a 20-point second-half lead? Of course not. But a win is a win, and this was a high-quality one over a very good opponent. Tack it on to last week's 38-7 demolishing of the Cleveland Browns, and the Steelers might be every bit as good as their undefeated record suggests.
They can dismantle opposing defenses on the ground (James Conner rushed for 82 yards, Benny Snell Jr. scampered in for a score) or through the air. Defensively, they can silence rushing attacks or wreak havoc on passing games. They're opportunistic—and, yes, a touch fortunate, as every good team is at times—and often responsible for creating those opportunities.
Pittsburgh will be tested again in Week 8 when it heads out for a road tilt with the Baltimore Ravens, but with the way this team is rolling, there's every reason to think this club ready for the next challenge.
"We feel we have a really good football team, right?" Roethlisberger told reporters. "We feel that it could be very special and we're happy with where we are right now, but that's going to be a short-lived happiness because we know what's coming up next."