3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 7 Win

1 of 3

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The Steelers are destined to both frustrate and jollify fantasy managers. That's par for the course with a receiving core that has this many weapons and perhaps a lack of clarity in the pecking order.

Choosing a Pittsburgh pass-catcher wasn't easy entering Sunday. Would emerging rookie Chase Claypool keep making plays? Might standout sophomore Diontae Johnson zoom to the front of the line? Was 2018 Pro Bowler JuJu Smith-Schuster due for a breakout?

Well, if this game was any indication, it looks like the aerial attack runs through Johnson and Smith-Schuster first. They tied for the team lead with nine receptions each and were targeted on 29 of Ben Roethlisberger's 49 pass attempts (15 for Johnson, 14 for Smith-Schuster). Claypool, who found the end zone five times over the past two weeks, hauled in his only target for a two-yard loss.

The hierarchy could be subject to change, which isn't what the fantasy community wants to hear. But for the real-life Steelers, this depth should make the short list of their greatest assets. When Eric Ebron, Vance McDonald, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud can all factor into the attack, too, Roethlisberger will never be hurting for viable targets.