Kyler Murray, Cardinals Beat Seahawks in OT Despite Lockett's 200 Yards, 3 TDs

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are unbeaten no more. They suffered their first loss to the Arizona Cardinals 37-34 in overtime on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Zane Gonzalez made a 48-yard field goal to hand Arizona the win.

The remaining members of the 1972 Miami Dolphins can't pop that champagne just yet since the Pittsburgh Steelers are still without a defeat this season.

Up three points, Pete Carroll gambled and went for it on 4th-and-2 from the Cardinals' 3-yard line in the fourth quarter. Russell Wilson found Tyler Lockett in the back of the end zone, and Lockett somehow dragged his right foot inbounds to complete the catch with 6:50 left.

Christian Kirk's eight-yard touchdown catch helped trim Arizona's deficit to three points, and a frantic final possession set up Gonzalez's 44-yard field goal as time expired.

The Seahawks got the ball first in overtime but couldn't put any points on the board. That meant a field goal would be enough for Arizona to win. Gonzalez was in a great position to do just that. His 41-yard attempt sailed wide left, however.

DK Metcalf had a 48-yard touchdown wiped out due to a holding penalty on Seattle's second drive. One play later, Wilson threw an interception to Isaiah Simmons.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Gonzalez had an opportunity for redemption and capitalized.

Notable Performers

Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks: 33-of-50, 388 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions; six carries, 84 yards

Carlos Hyde, RB, Seahawks: 15 carries, 68 yards, one touchdown

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks: 15 receptions, 200 yards, three touchdowns

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals: 34-of-48, 360 yards, three touchdowns, one interception; 14 carries, 67 yards, one touchdown

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals: 10 receptions, 103 yards, one touchdown

Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals: five receptions, 37 yards, two touchdowns

Murray's One-Man Show is Enough

This was Murray's best showing in his young career. The second-year quarterback was efficient through the air and finished as Arizona's leading rusher.

As if watching their favorite team suffer its sixth defeat wasn't enough, Houston Texans fans got to see DeAndre Hopkins enjoy another big game. They probably didn't share Murray's reaction before he found Hopkins for a 35-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

No play better encapsulated Murray's tantalizing potential than his five-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. His ability to change direction in tight spaces sets him apart from almost any other quarterback in the league.

In general, this game served as an example of where the Cardinals reside relative to the NFL's elite. Arizona has a dynamic offense and is making nice strides on defense.

The franchise is probably another year away from contending for a Super Bowl, but you can't say that with a ton of confidence given how the Cardinals fought back.

At the very least, this isn't a team anybody will want to play in the playoffs.

Wilson, Lockett Connect for Monster Showing

For the most part, Wilson's MVP campaign continues apace despite his costly turnover.

There isn't much to say about Wilson that hasn't been said numerous times before. The Seahawks quarterback continues to carry the offense and show why he might be the single most valuable player in the NFL.

Sunday once again raised the question why Carroll doesn't build Seattle's entire offense around deep passes from Wilson.

Thanks in part to those heaves down the field, Lockett set a career-high in receiving yards. Throw in his three touchdown grabs and it was a good week to have the 2015 Pro Bowler in your fantasy football lineup.

Wilson threw a pair of interceptions inside Arizona territory, the first of which came at the 3-yard line. Let's take a moment to marvel at DK Metcalf's speed as he chased down Budda Baker to deny Baker a pick-six.

Metcalf's speed is well known, but it was something special to see him put it to use like that.

The second-year wideout really did save six points, too, because the Cardinals turned it over on downs after failing to convert a 4th-and-3 from the Seahawks' 3-yard line.

What's Next?

The Seahawks play the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 1 at 4:25 p.m. ET in a matchup that's likely to have implications in the NFC West race. The Cardinals are off in Week 8 and return to the field Nov. 8 at home to the Miami Dolphins.