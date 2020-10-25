Deshaun Watson Discusses Texans' 1-6 Start: 'S--t Sucks, Honestly'

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson was blunt after a 35-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers dropped his team to 1-6 Sunday.

"S--t sucks, honestly," Watson told reporters. "This is new to me. I'm going through it like everyone else."

In Watson's three years at Clemson, the Tigers lost five games. The Texans were 3-3 with him as the starter before he suffered a season-ending ACL injury as a rookie in 2017, and they made the playoffs in each of the last two years.

Things have taken a turn for Houston. The team already fired Bill O'Brien as head coach and general manager, and a sixth defeat in seven games all but shuts the door on reaching the postseason.

Watson signed a four-year, $160 million extension before the regular season started, and he only turned 25 in September. Throw in the prospect of a new head coach coming in, and he has plenty of reasons to remain optimistic.

Still, Watson's frustrations are understandable. Expectations were reasonably high at the start of the year, and the nature of football can make it tough to stomach this kind of losing. Players don't necessarily have the luxury of maintaining a long-term outlook when one major injury can abruptly alter their career arc.

The Texans have a bye in Week 8, which couldn't come at a better time.

Houston will resume action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 8. The Jaguars carried a five-game losing streak into Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, so they'll present the Texans with a great opportunity to bounce back and reset a bit for the second half.