    Deshaun Watson Discusses Texans' 1-6 Start: 'S--t Sucks, Honestly'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is seen with a thumbs up during player warmups before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson was blunt after a 35-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers dropped his team to 1-6 Sunday.

    "S--t sucks, honestly," Watson told reporters. "This is new to me. I'm going through it like everyone else."

    In Watson's three years at Clemson, the Tigers lost five games. The Texans were 3-3 with him as the starter before he suffered a season-ending ACL injury as a rookie in 2017, and they made the playoffs in each of the last two years.

    Things have taken a turn for Houston. The team already fired Bill O'Brien as head coach and general manager, and a sixth defeat in seven games all but shuts the door on reaching the postseason.

    Watson signed a four-year, $160 million extension before the regular season started, and he only turned 25 in September. Throw in the prospect of a new head coach coming in, and he has plenty of reasons to remain optimistic.

    Still, Watson's frustrations are understandable. Expectations were reasonably high at the start of the year, and the nature of football can make it tough to stomach this kind of losing. Players don't necessarily have the luxury of maintaining a long-term outlook when one major injury can abruptly alter their career arc.

    The Texans have a bye in Week 8, which couldn't come at a better time.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Houston will resume action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 8. The Jaguars carried a five-game losing streak into Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, so they'll present the Texans with a great opportunity to bounce back and reset a bit for the second half.

    Related

      Texans Should Enter Sell-Now Mode After 1-6 Start

      Texans Should Enter Sell-Now Mode After 1-6 Start
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Texans Should Enter Sell-Now Mode After 1-6 Start

      Sarah Barshop
      via ESPN.com

      Arians Giving AB Short Leash

      Bucs HC told the newly acquired WR to ‘be a team player, or be gone’ (Glazer)

      Arians Giving AB Short Leash
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Arians Giving AB Short Leash

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Dalton Injured on Dirty Hit

      Andy Dalton taken to the locker room after hit to the head by Washington’s Jon Bostic, who was ejected 🎥

      Dalton Injured on Dirty Hit
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dalton Injured on Dirty Hit

      SI.com
      via SI.com

      OBJ Might Have Major Injury

      Early indications ‘aren’t good’ for Odell’s knee ahead of his MRI Monday morning (Rapoport)

      OBJ Might Have Major Injury
      NFL logo
      NFL

      OBJ Might Have Major Injury

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report