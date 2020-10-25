Week 8 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

0 of 5

NFL Week 7 action featured notable performances on the ground, particularly from fill-in starting running backs with an opportunity to shine in expanded roles. Fantasy managers should make a move on replacement starters because multiple first-stringers may need an extra week to recover from injuries.

Week 7 started with good news and bad news for the running back position Thursday. New York Giants' Devonta Freeman exited during the third quarter with an ankle injury and didn't return. On the opposing sideline, an unheralded playmaker out of the Philadelphia Eagles' backfield scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the game.

Through the early Sunday games, we saw a continuation of solid play from popular streamer pickups who drew RB2 and flex appeal. They'll remain viable in those spots for Week 8. San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. would've made the list, but he suffered an ankle injury, and the team sent the cart out to take him off the field.

Let's check out the top pickups and breakout candidates rostered in fewer than 70 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Sunday 7:30 p.m. ET.