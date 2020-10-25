Week 8 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout CandidatesOctober 26, 2020
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates
NFL Week 7 action featured notable performances on the ground, particularly from fill-in starting running backs with an opportunity to shine in expanded roles. Fantasy managers should make a move on replacement starters because multiple first-stringers may need an extra week to recover from injuries.
Week 7 started with good news and bad news for the running back position Thursday. New York Giants' Devonta Freeman exited during the third quarter with an ankle injury and didn't return. On the opposing sideline, an unheralded playmaker out of the Philadelphia Eagles' backfield scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the game.
Through the early Sunday games, we saw a continuation of solid play from popular streamer pickups who drew RB2 and flex appeal. They'll remain viable in those spots for Week 8. San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. would've made the list, but he suffered an ankle injury, and the team sent the cart out to take him off the field.
Let's check out the top pickups and breakout candidates rostered in fewer than 70 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Sunday 7:30 p.m. ET.
Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates
QB Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers vs. ATL (44 percent rostered)
QB Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. CLE (29 percent rostered)
RB Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL (69 percent rostered)
RB Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN (63 percent rostered)
RB Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals vs. TEN (59 percent rostered)
RB Damien Harris, New England Patriots vs. BUF (53 percent rostered)
RB La'Mical Perine, New York Jets vs. KC (16 percent rostered)
WR Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans vs. CIN (28 percent rostered)
TE Richard Rodgers, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG (8 percent rostered)
TE Harrison Bryant, Cleveland Browns vs. LV (1 percent rostered)
RB Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles
Boston Scott racked up 92 yards and a score on 15 touches (12 carries and three receptions) against the New York Giants Thursday night. He hauled in the go-ahead touchdown reception with 40 seconds left in regulation. Quarterback Carson Wentz trusted him in a critical moment.
Scott started in place of running back Miles Sanders, who sat out with a knee injury. The latter could miss the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 8 contest with the Dallas Cowboys.
Fantasy managers should pick up Scott in case he's in line for another sizeable workload against a Cowboys defense that allowed the most points and ranked 27th in yards allowed going into Week 7.
As a dual-threat running back, Scott can fill in as an RB2 for another week and finish with a double-digit fantasy point total.
RB Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers held running back Aaron Jones out because of a mild calf strain, though as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero notes, the team's medical staff usually errs on the side of caution with injuries.
Because of the Packers' tendencies to hold players out, Jamaal Williams should land on your radar for another week. Even if Jones returns for Week 8, Green Bay's game plan could feature more of a split between him and Williams.
In Week 7, Williams recorded 114 scrimmage yards along with a touchdown on the ground as the featured back. Rookie second-rounder AJ Dillon only logged five carries for 11 yards.
If Williams has another shot to lead the Packers' backfield, he should have another productive day against the Minnesota Vikings' 22nd-ranked run defense in Week 8.
RB Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals
Giovani Bernard filled in for Joe Mixon, who missed Sunday's game with a foot injury. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cincinnati Bengals' lead running back could remain on the sideline for next week's matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
Against the Cleveland Browns, Bernard made the most of his opportunities in a starting role, logging 96 scrimmage yards along with a receiving touchdown. He hauled in all five of his targets.
Among the Bengals running backs, Bernard had 13 carries for 37 yards while Samaje Perine recorded just one rush attempt for three yards. Without Mixon, Cincinnati will lean on the former to shoulder the majority load.
The Titans field a defense that ranked 26th against ground attacks and allowed an average of 20.5 fantasy points to running backs going into Week 7, per FantasyPros. Bernard could feast on Tennessee's front seven.
TE Harrison Bryant, Cleveland Browns
If you're struggling to find production at tight end, Harrison Bryant could salvage the position for the remainder of your season.
Tight end Austin Hooper underwent surgery for appendicitis Friday. The Cleveland Browns ruled him out for Sunday's game. He could miss the team's Week 8 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders as well, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.
The Browns opted to start Bryant over David Njoku at tight end, and the former had a breakout performance, hauling in four out of five targets for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
According to Cabot, Njoku wants to go elsewhere before the trade deadline. If the Browns grant his wish, that's a reason to keep Bryant on your roster beyond Week 8.
Next week, Bryant should have a featured role against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that ranked 25th against passing attacks going into Week 7. The Browns fear that wideout Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a "major" knee injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, so the tight ends may see more targets going forward.