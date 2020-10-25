    Glazer: Bucs HC Arians Told Antonio Brown to 'Be a Team Player or Be Gone'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IOctober 25, 2020
    Alerted 19m ago in the B/R App

    El wide receiver de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra, Antonio Brown, toma su casco durante un entrenamiento de la NFL, el miércoles 18 de septiembre de 2019, en Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Foto/Steven Senne)
    Steven Senne/Associated Press

    With wide receiver Antonio Brown heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, head coach Bruce Arians has one guideline for the former Pittsburgh Steeler and seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

    "My message to Antonio Brown this week will be 'be a team player, or be gone,'" Arians told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

       

    Back in March, Arians said on the Tiki & Tierney that a Brown signing was "not a fit in our locker room" (h/t New York Post). But with a new quarterback, the former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, who had called Brown a "diva" in the past, was convinced.

    Glazer reported that quarterback Tom Brady raised the subject of signing Brown with Arians in his first week in Tampa, but Arians was hesitant, eventually changing his mind amid injuries to the receiving corps that have included Mike Evans playing through an ankle injury and Chris Godwin missing time with a hamstring injury.

    Brown was suspended for violating the league's personal conduct policy and will join the team in Week 9, having played just one game since 2019. After he was released by the Oakland Raiders following a request (via Instagram post), he joined the New England Patriots, with whom he played one game before they  released him after sexual assault and rape allegations surfaced. 

    He began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a nine-year marriage that ended when he skipped practices after throwing a football at quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Dalton Injured on Dirty Hit

      Andy Dalton taken to the locker room after hit to the head by Washington’s Jon Bostic, Bostic was ejected 🎥

      Dalton Injured on Dirty Hit
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dalton Injured on Dirty Hit

      SI.com
      via SI.com

      OBJ Out with Knee Injury

      Browns WR will not return vs. Bengals after trying to make a tackle on an INT

      OBJ Out with Knee Injury
      NFL logo
      NFL

      OBJ Out with Knee Injury

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      JAX RB Out for Year Due to COVID-19

      Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead has been hospitalized twice because of COVID-19 complications (Schefter)

      JAX RB Out for Year Due to COVID-19
      NFL logo
      NFL

      JAX RB Out for Year Due to COVID-19

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Might Hammer Raiders

      NFL is going to come down harder on Raiders than Titans with heavy fine and possible loss of draft pick (Glazer)

      NFL Might Hammer Raiders
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Might Hammer Raiders

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report