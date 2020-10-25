Glazer: Bucs HC Arians Told Antonio Brown to 'Be a Team Player or Be Gone'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

With wide receiver Antonio Brown heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, head coach Bruce Arians has one guideline for the former Pittsburgh Steeler and seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

"My message to Antonio Brown this week will be 'be a team player, or be gone,'" Arians told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Back in March, Arians said on the Tiki & Tierney that a Brown signing was "not a fit in our locker room" (h/t New York Post). But with a new quarterback, the former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, who had called Brown a "diva" in the past, was convinced.

Glazer reported that quarterback Tom Brady raised the subject of signing Brown with Arians in his first week in Tampa, but Arians was hesitant, eventually changing his mind amid injuries to the receiving corps that have included Mike Evans playing through an ankle injury and Chris Godwin missing time with a hamstring injury.

Brown was suspended for violating the league's personal conduct policy and will join the team in Week 9, having played just one game since 2019. After he was released by the Oakland Raiders following a request (via Instagram post), he joined the New England Patriots, with whom he played one game before they released him after sexual assault and rape allegations surfaced.

He began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a nine-year marriage that ended when he skipped practices after throwing a football at quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.