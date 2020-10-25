NFL Trade Rumors: Giants, Browns Don't Intend to Deal Evan Engram, David Njoku

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

As the NFL trade deadline approaches, teams have expressed interest in a pair of players who NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says are not available.

Rapoport reported Sunday that the Cleveland Browns do not intend to move tight end David Njoku, nor will the New York Giants part ways with tight end Evan Ingram.

"Perhaps if they are blown away by a monster deal, but both talented young tight ends figure to stay put," Rapoport wrote.

Njoku missed three weeks after he sprained his MCL in Week 1. Upon his return in Week 5, the former first-round pick was targeted just once and played just 29 percent of offensive snaps in a 32-23 defeat of the Indianapolis Colts. In Week 6, he grabbed one of three targets. With five receptions and 63 yards through three games, the Miami product ranks behind tight ends Austin Hooper (22-of-33, 205 yards, touchdown) and Harrison Bryant (8-of-13, 70 yards, touchdown), with Hooper ranking as the third leading receiver on the team.

Bryant, the team's fourth-round pick this year, was tabbed as the Browns' starting tight end in Week 7 with Hooper out due to appendicitis, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Per Cabot, Njoku initially requested a trade from the Browns in July, but changed his mind on Aug. 1. On Monday, she reported that he was again hoping to be moved before the Nov. 3 deadline but the Browns "haven't been willing to trade him."

Engram, who has started all but one game for the 1-6 Giants, has collected 26 of 44 targets for 223 yards, good for second on the team behind wide receiver Darius Slayton (27-of-48, 429 yards, three touchdowns) but has yet to find the end zone. Through his three previous seasons since the Giants drafted him in the first round in 2017, he has yet to emerge into the talent expected from the 23rd overall pick, having just 1,766 yards and 12 touchdowns through 34 games.

Njoku is owed $1.76 million this year, while Engram will make $1.92 million this season. Both players are in the third year of four-year deals, with options for next season.