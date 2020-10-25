Week 7 NFL Picks: Predictions for Vegas' Final Odds, Props on Sunday's Schedule

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans are going head-to-head in a battle between undefeated teams. The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will look to continue their strong start against the Denver Broncos. And then the impressive Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals will face off in prime time in an NFC West clash.

Those are just some of the matchups taking place Sunday. The day will feature a 12-game slate, which includes six between divisional rivals.

There were two slight changes to the Week 7 schedule because of a positive COVID-19 test for a Las Vegas Raiders player. Their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got moved to 4:05 p.m. ET, which put the Seahawks-Cardinals contest in the 8:20 p.m. ET slot.

Here's a look at Sunday's full schedule, along with predictions for each game, followed by some prop bets for bettors to consider for the day's action.

Sunday Schedule, Predictions

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons (-1.5), 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (no line), 1 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (-1.5), 1 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-7), 1 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills (-10.5) at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team (-1), 1 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers (-3) at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5) at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5) at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots (-2.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers (-7.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks (-3.5) at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET

Odds obtained via DraftKings. Predictions in bold against the spread.

Prop Bets to Consider

Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner: Over 63.5 rushing yards

A lot of the focus heading into Sunday has been about whether star Titans running back Derrick Henry can have success against the Steelers' tough run defense (which ranks second in the NFL with only 66.2 rushing yards allowed per game). But another matchup to watch could be James Conner against Tennessee's defense.

The Titans have had some struggles against the run, as they have allowed 137 yards on the ground per game (seventh-most in the NFL). So there could be the potential for Conner to have a strong day and be a difference-maker in this meeting of 5-0 teams.

Conner has been on a roll of late, scoring a touchdown in each of the Steelers' past four games and rushing for more than 100 yards in three of those contests. And he continues to be a focal point of Pittsburgh's offense, getting at least 15 carries in every game during that span.

There's no reason to think Conner won't rush for more than 63.5 yards in this matchup, making this one of the better prop bets to consider in this high-profile matchup between two of the AFC's best teams. Perhaps Conner will even finish with more rushing yards than Henry.

Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay: Over 74.5 receiving yards

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

In Week 6, Kevin Golladay had his first 100-yard game of the season as he hauled in four passes for 105 yards in the Lions' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. There's a good chance that he could reach the century mark again Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons continue to struggle against the pass, allowing 335.3 yards through the air per game. But their offense has been strong too, which could make this matchup a competitive, high-scoring affair.

If that's the case, Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford could be passing a lot against Atlanta's weak secondary. And his top target is likely to be Golladay in this favorable matchup.

Expect Golladay to pick up some big chunks of yards and handily compile at least 75 for the Lions.

Dallas Cowboys QB Andy Dalton: Under 264.5 passing yards

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

In Andy Dalton's first start for the Cowboys in Week 6, he passed for only 266 yards despite throwing it 54 times (34 of which were completions). He also threw a pair of interceptions in the loss to the Cardinals, Dallas' first game since Dak Prescott underwent season-ending ankle surgery.

Now, Dalton and the Cowboys are going on the road. And although the Washington Football Team has struggled during its 1-5 start, it hasn't given up a ton of yards through the air. In fact, Washington's 207 passing yards allowed rank second in the NFL. It also has a strong defensive front that could give Dallas' offensive line some trouble.

The Cowboys could notch a bounce-back win, and running back Ezekiel Elliott could have a nice day on the ground. But it might be too much to expect Dalton to pass for 265 or more yards, even though Dallas has a talented receiver corps.

Instead, Dallas' running game and defense will lead the team to victory by shutting down a struggling Washington offense. Dalton will do enough to get the job done, but it won't be a huge day by any means. Take the under on this prop bet.

Bets available on DraftKings.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL)

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/NH/IA/CO/IL only. Odds and lines subject to change. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.