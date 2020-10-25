NFL Week 7 Live-Stream Guide, Game Times and TV Schedule

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

While Thursday night's game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles might not have interested casual NFL fans, it proved to be an entertaining affair for a national audience. The Eagles managed to overcome an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit and pull out a one-point win at the wire.

At 2-4-1, the Eagles are your NFC East leaders.

Fans will be treated to a more intriguing matchup Sunday night because the nationally televised game is between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals. The NFC West foes are a combined 9-2 on the season, and this game could play a huge role in deciding who wins the division.

Fans will be treated to one of the best quarterback matchups of the year—what should be a thrilling duel between Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon. However, COVID-19-related issues with the Las Vegas Raiders caused the NFL to shuffle the schedule to give itself some breathing room in the event the game needs to be postponed.

Here you will find a look at the new schedule, along with viewing information and a closer look at two of the other top games of Week 7.

Week 7 Coverage Map (from 506 Sports)

NFL Week 7

Sunday, October 25

1 p.m. ET



Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans: CBS, CBS Sports App

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: CBS, CBS Sports App

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans: Fox, Fox Sports GO

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: CBS, CBS Sports App

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:05 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:25 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers: CBS, CBS Sports App

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos: CBS, CBS Sports App

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots: CBS, CBS Sports App

8:20 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: NBC, NBC Sports App

Monday, October 26

8:15 p.m. ET



Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams: ESPN, ESPN App

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans

While Sunday night's NFC West matchup should be a thriller, the best game of the weekend may be in the early afternoon. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans both sit at 5-0 and both are viable candidates to earn the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Whichever team wins this one could set itself up for a Super Bowl run.

This should be a classic offense vs. defense battle, as the Steelers boast one of the top defensive fronts in the game. It will be tasked with trying to contain Derrick Henry and a Tennessee offense that ranks second in scoring.

This won't simply be a ground-and-pound contest, though. With two quality quarterbacks in Ben Roethlisberger and Ryan Tannehill, there should be plenty of aerial action as well.

This is a game that most fans will have access to in the early slot, though regional action will include the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets, as well as the Cincinnati Bengals-Cleveland Browns clash.

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots

While the Steelers-Titans tilt features two undefeated teams, the late-afternoon game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New England Patriots features a pair of three-loss squads. However, this is a pivotal game, as both teams are in danger of falling out of divisional contention early.

San Francisco sits at 3-3 and in last place in the NFC West. New England is 2-3 and above only the New York Jets in the AFC East.

Both teams would presumably like to turn things around immediately.

"My standard is extremely high, and I haven't been meeting it," Patriots quarterback Cam Newton said, per Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

While it's still relatively early in the season, the 49ers and the Patriots should be in desperation mode. This—along with a tactical chess match between Bill Belichick and Kyle Shanahan—should make for a fun and physical game.

This one will be featured on both coasts, while the middle of the country will get the Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos game.