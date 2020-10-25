NFL Predictions Week 7: Picks and Odds Advice for Latest Schedule

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Heading into the seventh Sunday of the 2020 NFL season, we're beginning to get an idea of which teams are good and which are not.

Two bad teams faced off Thursday night in a surprisingly good game. The Philadelphia Eagles outlasted the New York Giants in a contest that handed Philadelphia, which has a 2-4-1 record, first place in the terrible NFC East.

Many more bad teams will be in action Sunday—a quarter of the league has one win or fewer—and one or two of them might even pull off upsets. How do we see the rest of Week 7 unfolding? Let's take a look.

Here you will find the latest odds and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook, score predictions and a look at some of the top plays of the week.

NFL Week 7 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Buffalo Bills (-10.5, 46) at New York Jets: 34-20 Buffalo

Green Bay Packers (-3.5, 57) at Houston Texans: 37-31 Green Bay

Carolina Panthers (+7, 49.5) at New Orleans Saints: 28-26 New Orleans

Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5, 50.5) at Tennessee Titans: 27-24 Tennessee

Cleveland Browns (-3.5, 50.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: 30-28 Cincinnati

Detroit Lions (+2.5, 54.5) at Atlanta Falcons: 37-25 Atlanta

Dallas Cowboys (+1, 45) at Washington Football Team: 22-20 Dallas

Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5, 44) at Denver Broncos: 30-20 Kansas City

San Francisco 49ers (+2.5, 45) at New England Patriots: 24-23 New England

Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5, 48.5) at Los Angeles Chargers: 30-23 Los Angeles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (n/a) at Las Vegas Raiders: 27-22 Tampa Bay

Seattle Seahawks (-3.5, 55.5) at Arizona Cardinals: 33-30 Seattle

Chicago Bears (+6, 45) at Los Angeles Rams: 26-25 Los Angeles

Green Bay Packers (-3.5) at Houston Texans

The Green Bay Packers are looking to bounce back from a disastrous defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. They will have a chance to do so against a terrible Houston Texans defense, which makes the 3.5 line appear small.

Houston ranks just 26th in points allowed and dead last against the run.

While Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play a key role, it's Green Bay's backfield that could make this a one-sided game. The Packers plan to sit starting back Aaron Jones, according to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. However, Jones isn't the only talented back on the roster.

The Packers also have Jamaal Williams and rookie second-round pick A.J. Dillon. If they can get going, Green Bay should be in full control. Don't expect a total blowout here, but the Packers should win comfortably.

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5) at Denver Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs could also win comfortably against the AFC West-rival Denver Broncos. While the Chiefs are known for their offensive speed—and, obviously, quarterback Patrick Mahomes—they showed that they can physically bully an opponent during their win over the Buffalo Bills.

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards in that game. He will be joined by recent addition Le'Veon Bell against Denver.

"He gives us an additional piece to the puzzle," offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said, per Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire.

If Kansas City is able to pound Denver with its running game, it would open up play action and allow Mahomes to hit the big plays he's become known for. This should enable the Chiefs to put up points against an underrated Broncos defense—one ranked 11th in points allowed.

Expect Kansas City to pull away late.

Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers OVER 48.5 Points

Neither the Jacksonville Jaguars nor the Los Angeles Chargers are known as an offensive powerhouse. However, these teams should combine to top 50 points Sunday. Why? Because both feature lackluster defenses.

Jacksonville ranks 29th in total defense and 25th in points allowed. L.A. ranks 15th in points allowed but just 22nd overall and 29th against the pass.

The Chargers' lack of a top-tier pass defense should allow Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II to bring a little Minshew Mania to the proverbial table. Wit rookie Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert playing like a seasoned vet, a shootout between the young gunslingers could ensure.

This should be one of the more entertaining games of Week 7, even if it features two bad teams and isn't likely to garner national attention.

