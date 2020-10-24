Carlos Dunlap Calls out Bengals Coaches on IG: 'I Don't Got Time for This'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals' Carlos Dunlap continued to take issue with his role on the team in an Instagram post Saturday.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic tweeted a screenshot of Dunlap's post:

The Bengals' depth chart shows Dunlap as the No. 3 defensive end on both sides. Dunlap wrote that head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo have an "experiment," but he added: "I don't got time for this."

Dunlap first expressed frustration with his role two weeks ago entering the Bengals' game against the Baltimore Ravens.

According to ESPN's Ben Baby, Dunlap suggested he was unhappy being used primarily as a third-down pass-rusher: "It just seems like this is what the coaches want. I don't know what their thought is. But evidently, the focus is on third down, so we have to get them to third down with the young boys and then do what I'm asked to do."

Dunlap was also unhappy with the fact that he found out about his role when the depth chart was posted rather than being informed by the coaches beforehand: "That's crazy, right?. I mean, you would think common decency would be something like that. I mean, it's not like I'm injured or anything. I'm not nursing anything. I've been blessed. Eleven years in the game. But I understand business, and evidently, this is the business they want to do."

The 31-year-old Dunlap is in the midst of his 11th NFL season, all of which have been spent with the Bengals.

He started every game from 2014-18 before missing two games last season. So far this season, Dunlap has appeared in six games and made four starts. He has registered 18 tackles and one sack during the 2020 campaign.

Dunlap was named to the Pro Bowl in both 2015 and 2016 when he finished with 13.5 sacks and eight sacks, respectively.

Last season, Dunlap recorded the third-highest sack total of his career with nine, which makes his fall from grace somewhat puzzling.

With 82.5 career sacks, Dunlap ranks first on the Bengals' all-time list, and it is clear that he feels he isn't being treated with the level of respect he has earned over the course of 11 seasons in Cincinnati.