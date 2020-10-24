Report: Raiders, Saints Have No New Positive COVID Cases Ahead of Sunday Games

David Becker/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints each reportedly recorded no positive COVID-19 test results Saturday and remain on track to play their respective Week 7 games Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted the update from a source. NFL.com's Tom Pelissero provided further details about an update to the league's coronavirus protocols:

The Raiders placed offensive tackle Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. The remainder of their starting offensive line—Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson, Denzelle Good and Kolton Miller—and safety Johnathan Abram were added to the reserve list as "high-risk contacts."

While Brown is unavailable this week, the other linemen will be eligible to return in time for Sunday's game if they continue to test negative based on the updated guidelines, per Pelissero. Abram will not be available, having had close contact with Brown a day later than the other linemen, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden told reporters Friday the Raiders will "be ready to go" for Sunday's home clash with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also praised the team's overall work to combat COVID-19:

"Like I said, I'm really proud of our team, our coaches, and our trainers have done a great job. There are protocols that are updated during this process, and safety is paramount. Everybody's safety is paramount, and I'm proud of the NFL, proud to be in this league right now playing during this pandemic. So we're going to have to do what we have to do to make sure we keep our players safe, and that's what we're doing."

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium.

Meanwhile, Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

New Orleans will also be without top target Michael Thomas because of hamstring and ankle injuries, leaving quarterback Drew Brees with a makeshift pass-catching group for Sunday's showdown with the Carolina Panthers.

Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris are the other receivers on the roster. Running back Alvin Kamara, who's always a factor in the passing game, and tight end Jared Cook will also likely be more involved.

The Saints and Panthers will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.