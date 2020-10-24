Week 7 NFL Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Games, Odds Guide and Over/Under Tips

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

While the seventh week of the 2020 NFL season might not have started with the bang that some fans would have hoped for, the New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles clash Thursday night did feature a thrilling finale.

Carson Wentz and the Eagles stormed back from an 11-point deficit to take a one-point lead with just under a minute remaining. In a microcosm of what has been the Giants' season, a Daniel Jones sack-fumble cost New York any shot at redemption.

Fortunately, the remainder of Week 7 should feature fun and drama that isn't limited to just the fourth quarter. With several marquee matchups—including an NFC West battle between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks—the remainder of the gameweek should have plenty to offer even the most casual of fans.

For those who take their NFL action a little more seriously, there's also plenty of fun to be found. Here we'll run down the odds and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook, check out some of the top over/under plays of the week and make score predictions for every game.

NFL Week 7 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Buffalo Bills (-10.5, 46) at New York Jets: 34-20 Buffalo

Green Bay Packers (-3.5, 57.5) at Houston Texans: 37-31 Green Bay

Carolina Panthers (+7, 50) at New Orleans Saints: 28-26 New Orleans

Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5, 50.5) at Tennessee Titans: 27-24 Tennessee

Cleveland Browns (-3.5, 50.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: 30-28 Cincinnati

Detroit Lions (+2.5, 55) at Atlanta Falcons: 37-25 Atlanta

Dallas Cowboys (+1, 44.5) at Washington Football Team: 22-20 Dallas

Kansas City Chiefs (-8, 44.5) at Denver Broncos: 33-24 Kansas City

San Francisco 49ers (+2.5, 44.5) at New England Patriots: 24-23 New England

Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5, 49) at Los Angeles Chargers: 28-22 Los Angeles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (n/a) at Las Vegas Raiders: 27-22 Tampa Bay

Seattle Seahawks (-3.5, 55.5) at Arizona Cardinals: 33-30 Seattle

Chicago Bears (+5.5, 45) at Los Angeles Rams: 26-25 Los Angeles

Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals OVER 55.5 Total Points

If there's a Week 7 game that is almost guaranteed to feature a flurry of scoring, it's Sunday night's matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks. The reason? Quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson—and a bad Seahawks pass defense.

Arizona has been impressive defensively this season, allowing the second-fewest points in the league. However, that ranking is skewed by pitiful 10-point performances by the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Seattle's defense, meanwhile, ranks dead last against the pass and 18th in points allowed. Murray and the Cardinals should rack up plenty of points, even if DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) can't go.

Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,502 yards with 19 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He will see to it that the Seattle offense keeps pace with its defense, ensuring that Arizona doesn't have an opportunity to slow down.

Expect a thrilling duel between Murray and Wilson, with a whole lot of action on the scoreboard.

Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals OVER 50.5 Total Points

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

The last time the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals met, there were 65 total points scored. However, that game featured running backs Nick Chubb and Joe Mixon, both of whom will be out for the rematch.

Additionally, the Browns will be without tight end Austin Hooper (appendectomy), while wideout Jarvis Landry is apparently playing with broken ribs.

"It hurts," Landry said, per NFL.com's Nick Shook. "But depending on the play, whatever, at times it's bearable."

Still, this game should feature plenty of scoring and reach the mid-50s at a minimum. Both defenses are poor—Cincinnati and Cleveland rank 25th and 20th in total defense, respectively—and there are still plenty of weapons in the game.

With Odell Beckham Jr., Tee Higgins, Joe Burrow and Kareem Hunt on the field, this one still has plenty of shootout potential.

Buffalo Bills and New York Jets UNDER 46 Total Points

It's tempting to take the under on any game that involves the New York Jets. Adam Gase's squad has been that offensively inept this season, and there's little reason to think it's going to change.

The Jets are averaging just 12.5 points per game and have scored fewer than 20 points in five of their six outings this term.

However, New York's defense is also in shambles and ranks 29th in points allowed. There's usually a chance the opposition will approach the over/under almost entirely by itself. But that's not likely to be the case Sunday with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are a far superior team to the Jets, but they are also set to be without several key players. Offensively, wideout John Brown and tight end Dawson Knox have been ruled out.

While this one shouldn't be particularly close, don't expect Buffalo to run up the score.

