    Jets' Sam Darnold Says He's Not Focused on Trevor Lawrence Draft Speculation

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 22, 2020

    New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) gets past Denver Broncos' DeShawn Williams while rushing for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold isn't paying attention to calls for the team to draft Clemson's Trevor Lawrence next spring, but he is aware of them. 

    Darnold told reporters Thursday he's seen social media chatter about the possibility Lawrence could land in New York, though his focus remains on his next opponent. 

    With the Jets sitting at 0-6, it makes sense for some fans to turn their attention toward tanking or rebuilding. Either way, 2018's No. 3 overall pick is likely running out of time to establish himself as a franchise passer. 

    Darnold is 11-19 as the Jets' starter and has a career completion percentage of 59.8 with 39 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. 

                         

