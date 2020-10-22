Bucs vs. Raiders Moved to Sunday Afternoon; Seahawks vs. Cardinals on SNF

David Becker/Associated Press

With uncertainty around several Las Vegas Raiders players in Week 7 due to COVID-19, the NFL has made some adjustments to Sunday's schedule.

Per an official announcement from the league, the Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals matchup has been moved to Sunday Night Football, and the Raiders will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. ET.



The Bucs and Raiders were scheduled to be the Sunday night game on NBC, but a potential COVID-19 situation with the Raiders has left things in a state of flux.

Head coach Jon Gruden told reporters on Wednesday he sent all five of his starting offensive linemen home after tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The other linemen will undergo contact tracing.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL and NFL Players Association "are reviewing the Raiders' recent COVID-19 issues, including a positive test for RT Trent Brown, who they believe hadn't been consistently wearing his tracking device, and video of offensive linemen hanging out together without masks, per sources."

The NFL has had to adjust its schedule multiple times already this season due to positive COVID tests on multiple teams. Nine teams were impacted after positive tests involving the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots earlier this month.

