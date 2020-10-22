Quinnen Williams Trade Rumors: Jets Haven't Received Serious Offer for DL

Brad Penner/Associated Press

The New York Jets are likely looking at trade possibilities after their 0-6 start to the season, but defensive tackle Quinnen Williams reportedly has not yet been the subject of deep discussions.

"To this point, no one has called the Jets about Williams with anything serious," The Athletic's Connor Hughes reported.

Hughes added the Jets could potentially land a second-round pick in a trade and general manager Joe Douglas "probably" wouldn't turn that down.

Williams was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft but had a slow start to his career, totaling 2.5 sacks and 28 tackles in 13 games (nine starts).

He has made a bigger impact so far in 2020 with 24 tackles in six games, adding two sacks and a forced fumble.

The 22-year-old could be a building block on the defensive line, especially considering he is under team control through at least 2022 with a team option for 2023. With few other sure things on the roster, the Jets should be in no rush to deal him away.

On the other hand, the team is clearly far from contending after a brutal start to 2020.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Not only is New York the only winless team left in the NFL, the squad has been outscored by 110 points so far this season, nearly double the scoring deficit of anyone else in the league (Jacksonville Jaguars are second-worst at minus-56).

The Jets traded Leonard Williams last season—another former top-10 draft pick on the defensive line—and could use a similar strategy ahead of the Nov. 3 trade deadline.