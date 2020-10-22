NFL Picks Week 7: Highlighting Best Vegas Odds and Expert Predictions

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

To say that it has been an unpredictable 2020 NFL season thus far would be an understatement. Nearly a third of the league has one win or fewer, while 13 teams have four or more victories. Yet, it feels like there is a level of parity in the league that belies the standings.

It wasn't a total surprise, after all, when the Las Vegas Raiders upset the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 or when the Denver Broncos did the same to the New England Patriots last Sunday. It won't be a shock if we see several more upsets in Week 7.

Trying to pick winners on a week-to-week basis is becoming increasingly difficult, though that's exactly what we'll try doing here.

Below, you'll find the latest odds and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook and score predictions for every game. We'll also dig into some expert predictions and expectations, as compiled by NFLPickWatch.com.

NFL Week 7 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

New York Giants (+4.5, 45) at Philadelphia Eagles: 24-23 Philadelphia

Buffalo Bills (-13, 45) at New York Jets: 34-20 Buffalo

Green Bay Packers (-3.5, 57) at Houston Texans: 37-31 Green Bay

Carolina Panthers (+7.5, 51) at New Orleans Saints: 28-26 New Orleans

Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5, 50.5) at Tennessee Titans: 27-24 Tennessee

Cleveland Browns (-3, 50) at Cincinnati Bengals: 36-33 Cleveland

Detroit Lions (+2.5, 55.5) at Atlanta Falcons: 37-25 Atlanta

Dallas Cowboys (+1, 46) at Washington Football Team: 22-20 Dallas

Seattle Seahawks (-3.5, 56) at Arizona Cardinals: 33-30 Seattle

Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5, 46) at Denver Broncos: 33-24 Kansas City

San Francisco 49ers (+1.5, 43.5) at New England Patriots: 24-23 New England

Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5, 49) at Los Angeles Chargers: 28-22 Los Angeles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4, 52) at Las Vegas Raiders: 27-22 Tampa Bay

Chicago Bears (+6, 45) at Los Angeles Rams: 26-25 Los Angeles

Expert Picks



Based on the results at NFLPickWatch.com, this week could be fairly straightforward. Only one team has been backed by 100 percent of the experts, and unsurprisingly, it's the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets.

The Bills have lost to quality teams in the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jets, meanwhile, have struggled to look competitive against any team they've faced. While New York has a young signal-caller in Sam Darnold, it may now make more sense to try positioning for the first pick in the 2021 draft.

However, there seems to be a general consensus on most of the games.

Two other teams have been picked by 99 percent of the experts—the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers over the Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively. The Green Bay Packers have been picked by 95 percent of the experts, as have the New Orleans Saints. The Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and the Patriots have been picked by at least 75 percent.

The only real toss-up of the week appears to be the Pittsburgh Steelers and Titans tilt. This should also be one of the best games of the week, as both Pittsburgh and Tennessee sit at 5-0.

Roster health could be a factor here, as the Steelers have lost star linebacker Devin Bush for the season to a torn ACL.

"He's one of the most athletic, fastest guys on the team. Anytime you lose somebody like that, it's a big blow," fellow linebacker Bud Dupree said, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

With Bush out, the Steelers could have a tougher time trying to contain Titans bruiser Derrick Henry. However, 52 percent of the experts are currently backing Pittsburgh in this one.

The Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons are also getting the majority (at least 67 percent) of expert picks, though it's worth noting that Dallas is a slight underdog to the Washington Football Team. Given Dallas' lackluster performance against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, that's far from a surprise.