NFL TV Schedule 2020: Coverage Map, Times, Live Stream Listings for Week 7

While Thursday night's matchup between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles may not seem like an exciting one on paper, it will be a pivotal battle in relation to the NFC playoff race. The Giants and Eagles have just two wins between them, but the winner will, at worst, be temporarily tied for the lead in the NFC East.

The Dallas Cowboys, who sit at 2-4, currently own first place in the woeful division.

The bottom line is that while the Week 7 opener might not appeal to every casual fan, there's a lot on the line and there are plenty of reasons for the national audience to tune in. Fortunately, that audience will have several ways to do so.

Tuning into the rest of the Week 7 slate will be a little trickier, but we're here to help. We'll run down the full schedule and the viewing information for every game, while digging a little deeper into a couple of the week's top matchups.

NFL Week 7 Coverage Map (from 506 Sports)

NFL Week 7 Schedule, TV and Live Stream

Thursday, October 22



8:20 p.m. ET



New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Network, Fox, Amazon

Sunday, October 25

1 p.m. ET



Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans: CBS, CBS Sports App

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: CBS, CBS Sports App

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans: Fox, Fox Sports GO

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: CBS, CBS Sports App

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:05 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:25 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers: CBS, CBS Sports App

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos: CBS, CBS Sports App

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots: CBS, CBS Sports App

8:20 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders: NBC, NBC Sports App

Monday, October 26

8:15 p.m. ET



Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams: ESPN, ESPN App

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Many fans might have circled this game on their calendars ahead of the season because of its matchup between Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray. And while the quarterback duel should indeed be fun, this is a high-stakes NFC West matchup.

The Seattle Seahawks lead the division with a 5-0 record, but the Arizona Cardinals aren't far behind at 4-2. With the Los Angeles Rams also in the mix at 4-2, things are tight at the top in the West.

Injuries could end up playing a key factor in this game, as several players from each team missed practice on Wednesday—including Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins and Cardinals lineman Kelvin Beachum.

Both Wilson and Murray are healthy, though, and this provides the foundation of this matchup. Fans will be treated to a pair of pass-first quarterbacks with plenty of dual-threat ability in what could be one of the top shootouts of the week.

This will be the late-afternoon game to follow.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans

In the early afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans tilt will be the one for casual fans to check out. Both teams are 5-0, making the meeting a rarity in recent NFL history.

Are the Steelers and Titans both legitimate Super Bowl contenders? Maybe. Neither has faced an extremely daunting schedule to this point, and this will arguably be the first real test for each. Still, this should be a fun back-and-forth with plenty of star power to boot.

The Steelers have a budding star in rookie wideout Chase Claypool. The Titans have perhaps the league's most unstoppable weapon in running back Derrick Henry. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, the task of slowing Henry is made more difficult by the loss of linebacker Devin Bush. He is out for the year with a torn ACL.

"It just makes you sick when someone, a young player, skilled like that, gets hurt," quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

Even without Bush, the Steelers are carrying a playoff-caliber defense into this one. There's a good chance that this is also a playoff preview.