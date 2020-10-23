Fantasy Football 2020: The Biggest Risers and Fallers So Far This Season

0 of 8

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL season has featured a lot of injuries and disappointments for fantasy managers, but some sleepers and waiver-wire pickups have taken the league by storm.

Top fantasy draft picks like Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Michael Thomas and others have suffered injuries that led to long-term absences, dealing huge blows to fantasy teams. However, that has created opportunities for breakout seasons from some relatively unknown names.

As the halfway point of the season approaches, let's reflect on players who have exceeded expectations or been major disappointments based on their average draft positions. It's not totally fair to evaluate players who have suffered serious injuries, but those who have performed well after injuries to teammates deserve consideration.

Here are this year's biggest risers and fallers in fantasy football at each of the skill positions.