    Chargers' Austin Ekeler to Return from Injury 'Later Rather Than Sooner'

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 21, 2020

    Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    Jason Behnken/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler could be sidelined for a while with the hamstring injury he suffered in the team's Week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    According to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Ekeler's injury was "very serious" and the 25-year-old will make his return "later rather than sooner."

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

