Chargers' Austin Ekeler to Return from Injury 'Later Rather Than Sooner'

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler could be sidelined for a while with the hamstring injury he suffered in the team's Week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Ekeler's injury was "very serious" and the 25-year-old will make his return "later rather than sooner."

