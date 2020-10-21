    Antonio Brown Rumors: Seahawks 'Positioned' to Push for Contract with Star WR

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2020

    El receptor Antonio Brown de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra durante un entrenamiento, el miércoles 18 de septtiembre de 2019. (AP Foto/Steven Senne)
    Steven Senne/Associated Press

    The Seattle Seahawks are "positioned to make a push to sign" free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    Brown is still serving an eight-game suspension handed down by the league after he violated the NFL's personal-conduct policy. Schefter reported the Seahawks aren't the only team to express interest in the seven-time Pro Bowler, who is eligible to return after Week 8.

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Fitz Heartbroken by Benching

      Ryan Fitzpatrick on the QB change to Tua: ‘I felt like it was my team. ... My heart just hurt all day’

      Fitz Heartbroken by Benching
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Fitz Heartbroken by Benching

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      LSU Bans Odell for 2 Years

      School self-imposes penalties for booster violations and bans OBJ for cash incident (SI)

      LSU Bans Odell for 2 Years
      NFL logo
      NFL

      LSU Bans Odell for 2 Years

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      McCarthy on Player Criticism

      Dallas HC calls criticism from unnamed players 'teachable moment' after saying 'it's important to handle things as men'

      McCarthy on Player Criticism
      NFL logo
      NFL

      McCarthy on Player Criticism

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Trade Block Big Board 👀

      Our latest list of the players most likely to get moved this trade deadline 📲

      NFL Trade Block Big Board 👀
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Trade Block Big Board 👀

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report