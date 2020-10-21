Antonio Brown Rumors: Seahawks 'Positioned' to Push for Contract with Star WR

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are "positioned to make a push to sign" free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown is still serving an eight-game suspension handed down by the league after he violated the NFL's personal-conduct policy. Schefter reported the Seahawks aren't the only team to express interest in the seven-time Pro Bowler, who is eligible to return after Week 8.

