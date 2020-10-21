Le'Veon Bell Hypes Up 'MVP' Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Chiefs Debut

Steven Ryan/Associated Press

Newly signed Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell expressed excitement to play alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a Zoom call with media members Wednesday.

According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Bell said: "Patrick Mahomes, I've never played with an MVP player. This offense is really fit for my skill set."

The Chiefs signed Bell last week following his release from the New York Jets. He is set to make his Chiefs debut Sunday against the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.

