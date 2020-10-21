    Le'Veon Bell Hypes Up 'MVP' Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Chiefs Debut

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2020

    ARCHIVO El corredor de los Jets de Nueva York Le'Veon Bell en el juego ante los Giants del 10 de noviembre del 2019. El jugador no será castigado después de que fue visto jugando bolos el sábado tras ser enviado a casa por los doctores del equipo con gripa. (AP Photo/Steven Ryan)
    Steven Ryan/Associated Press

    Newly signed Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell expressed excitement to play alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a Zoom call with media members Wednesday.

    According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Bell said: "Patrick Mahomes, I've never played with an MVP player. This offense is really fit for my skill set."

    The Chiefs signed Bell last week following his release from the New York Jets. He is set to make his Chiefs debut Sunday against the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      McCarthy on Player Criticism

      Dallas HC calls criticism from unnamed players 'teachable moment' after saying 'it's important to handle things as men'

      McCarthy on Player Criticism
      NFL logo
      NFL

      McCarthy on Player Criticism

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Baker on Media Criticism: 'I Don't Give a Damn What They Say'

      Baker on Media Criticism: 'I Don't Give a Damn What They Say'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Baker on Media Criticism: 'I Don't Give a Damn What They Say'

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Stock Watch on Top Draft Prospects 📈

      A pair of QBs lead the way in our latest report on notable NFL prospects in college right now

      Stock Watch on Top Draft Prospects 📈
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Stock Watch on Top Draft Prospects 📈

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Backups Who Could Be 2nd-Half Stars 🤩

      Tua and other names who our writer thinks will put up big numbers in the second-half of the season

      Backups Who Could Be 2nd-Half Stars 🤩
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Backups Who Could Be 2nd-Half Stars 🤩

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report