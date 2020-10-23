Every NFL Team's Biggest Priority at the Trade Deadline

0 of 32

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching. Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on November 3 to make in-season deals, and after that, trades will have to wait until the offseason. Naturally, we should see a fair increase in activity over the next couple of weeks.

Of course, not every franchise will be looking for the same action at the deadline.

With nearly one-third of the league holding one win or fewer, several teams will be in fire-sale mode. Contenders will be looking to strengthen their rosters for a potential playoff push, while a few teams will look to add young players and/or draft capital for the future.

Here, we'll examine each franchise and its biggest priority with the trade deadline less than two weeks away. Records and rosters will be obvious determining factors, but the long-term outlook for each team will also be considered.