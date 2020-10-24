1 Player on Every NFL Team Who Needs More Playing Time

0 of 32

Scot Tucker/Associated Press

As any NFL season progresses, circumstances change, as do lineups. Teams must adjust to things like injuries and differences in levels of performance.

For coaches, the approach should always be the same no matter what happens: Put the best players on the field to place the squad in a position to succeed.

It really is that simple.

A fine line exists between a player deserving and needing more time on the field. In either case, having those individuals in the lineup to see what they can provide through expanded roles serves the best interests of the team.

Some clearly see the writing on the wall with recent moves made around the league—like the Miami Dolphins' quarterback switcheroo and the Minnesota Vikings trading defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens—showing a willingness to make necessary changes for potential short- and long-term improvement.

As the league nears its halfway point, fixes can be found in lineups simply by playing those who deserve or need more snaps.