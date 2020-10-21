Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All PositionsOctober 21, 2020
Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions
With bye weeks in full swing, fantasy football managers are without some of their top players each week. Last time out, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara were among those who rested.
Heading into Week 7, those players will be back in fantasy lineups and ready to lead their managers to potential victories. But it takes more than one top player to win a fantasy matchup, and it often requires a well-balanced lineup and smart decisions by the manager.
With another week about to get underway, here are rankings for each position, along with some favorable matchups to watch.
Quarterback Rankings
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (at DEN)
2. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (vs. GB)
3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. SEA)
4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)
5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (at NYJ)
6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (at HOU)
7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. JAX)
8. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
9. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. CLE)
10. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (at ATL)
11. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG)
12. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at LV)
Matchup to Watch: Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford at Atlanta Falcons
Even though the Falcons had three first-half interceptions against Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins last week, the quarterback still ended up with 343 yards and three touchdowns through the air, continuing the trend of quarterbacks putting up points against Atlanta's pass defense.
Now, it's Stafford's turn to face the Falcons, who rank 31st in the NFL with 335.3 passing yards allowed per game. Stafford had a solid game last week against the Jaguars, but it wasn't great for fantasy managers as he had 223 yards and one touchdown. But Atlanta has an offense that should keep up with Detroit, so Stafford may keep passing deep into this week's matchup.
Stafford hasn't passed for more than 297 yards this season, and that came back in Week 1, but who better to rack up yardage against than the Falcons?
Running Back Rankings
1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)
2. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (at HOU)
3. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers (at NO)
4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (vs. PIT)
5. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (at CIN)
6. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (at WAS)
7. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. CLE)
8. Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at LV)
9. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (at LAR)
10. Todd Gurley II, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
11. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)
12. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (at TEN)
Matchup to Watch: Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt at Cincinnati Bengals
The Browns had their worst showing on the ground last week against the Steelers, whose defense continues to shut down opposing running backs. But Hunt should be in good position for a bounce-back performance against the Bengals, who are allowing 142.3 rushing yards per game, sixth most in the NFL.
In Cleveland's Week 2 win over Cincinnati, Hunt had 101 total yards and two touchdowns, and that was with only 12 touches as he was splitting the work with Nick Chubb. Now, Chubb is out with a right MCL injury and no other Browns running back has stepped up to fill a complementary role in the backfield in his absence.
That should be the recipe for a big day for Hunt, who may even break through with his first 100-yard rushing game of the season in a matchup that should have plenty of offense on both sides.
Wide Receiver Rankings
1. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (vs. SEA)
2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (at HOU)
3. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)
4. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
5. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
6. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (at DEN)
7. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (at ATL)
8. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)
9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at LV)
10. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)
11. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. JAX)
12. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns (at CIN)
Matchup to Watch: Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Allen has scored a touchdown in two of his past three games, but he only had two receptions for 29 yards in the Chargers' loss to the Saints in Week 5 because he left early with a back injury. Returning from its bye, Los Angeles is likely to have another big offensive showing, and Allen is poised to be a bigger part of this one if he's ready to go in Week 7.
Jacksonville ranks 29th in defense in the NFL, allowing 414.5 total yards per game. And although Los Angeles is 1-4, it ranks ninth in the league with 390.2 total yards of offense per game.
In Weeks 2, 3 and 4, Allen was targeted a whopping 40 times by rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. He's clearly relying on the veteran receiver, and the two have been effective working together thus far. Expect another big showing for Allen against the Jags.
Tight End Rankings
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (at DEN)
2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (at NE)
3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. TB)
4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (at ATL)
5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. JAX)
6. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (at HOU)
7. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (vs. KC)
8. Evan Engram, New York Giants (at PHI)
9. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns (at CIN)
10. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
11. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)
12. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans (vs. PIT)
Matchup to Watch: Green Bay Packers TE Robert Tonyan at Houston Texans
After scoring five touchdowns in three games prior to the Packers' Week 5 bye, Tonyan had a quiet showing last week, hauling in three passes for 25 yards and failing to get into the end zone. But that came on a tough day for Green Bay's offense overall against a solid Tampa Bay defense.
Tonyan has a strong chance of getting back into the end zone this week as the Packers travel to take on the Texans. This could be a high-scoring matchup, which should bode well for Tonyan.
If Tonyan can have a strong showing this week, he'll have clearly cemented himself as one of the top fantasy tight ends this season, giving managers the confidence to start him on a weekly basis.
Defense/Special Teams Rankings
1. Buffalo Bills (at NYJ)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (at DEN)
3. Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG)
4. New England Patriots (vs. SF)
5. Los Angeles Rams (vs. CHI)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (vs. JAX)
7. New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)
8. Cleveland Browns (at CIN)
9. Dallas Cowboys (at WAS)
10. Tennessee Titans (vs. PIT)
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at LV)
12. New York Giants (at PHI)
Matchup to Watch: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants
The Eagles defense is one of the best streaming options in Week 7 with a matchup against the Giants on Thursday night. With 275.3 total yards of offense per game, New York is currently tied for last in the NFL with Washington. And quarterback Daniel Jones has six interceptions this season, throwing at least one in five of the Giants' first six games.
Philadelphia has a strong defensive line that should have no trouble getting to Jones and creating pressure. This should be one of the best outings for the Eagles defense thus far in 2020.
Kicker Rankings
1. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs (at DEN)
2. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)
3. Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys (at WAS)
4. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG)
5. Sam Sloman, Los Angeles Rams (vs. CHI)
6. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions (at ATL)
7. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
8. Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers (at NO)
9. Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers (at NE)
10. Zane Gonzalez, Arizona Cardinals (vs. SEA)
11. Randy Bullock, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. CLE)
12. Josh Lambo, Jacksonville Jaguars (at LAC)
Matchup to Watch: Cincinnati Bengals K Randy Bullock vs. Cleveland Browns
Bullock missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt last week against the Colts, his first miss since Week 1. However, he also made a 47-yarder and a 55-yarder to continue his strong season. Bullock has made multiple field goals in five of the Bengals' first six games.
That includes back in Week 2, when Bullock made three field goals against Cleveland. And although Cincinnati lost, it still scored 30 points in that matchup. If the Bengals have another solid offensive showing against the Browns, there should be opportunities for a strong fantasy performance for Bullock.