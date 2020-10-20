Aaron Rodgers Expected to Settle Feud with Ndamukong Suh After Packers vs. Bucs

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

After another meeting filled with heated back-and-forth moments with Ndamukong Suh, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he had hoped to talk with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle after Sunday's game, but the pair didn't connect after the Bucs' 38-10 victory.

"I was looking forward to that conversation," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. "I didn't know how it was going to go. I didn't think it was going, like, look, I'm not going to fight Ndamukong Suh. ... After all these years playing together, we've never had that conversation off the field. I think it would be interesting."

Suh was called for roughing the passer Sunday before sacking Rodgers, and the pair were seen chirping with each other over the course of the game. Their rivalry goes back years, with one notable moment occurring in December 2014, when Suh was suspended for appearing to intentionally step on the quarterback's ankle.

Suh said that his feet were too cold to realize what he was stepping on, and the NFL swapped the one-game suspension for a $70,000 fine.

"It hasn't been cordial over the years between me and Suh," Rodgers said Tuesday. "We've had some battles over the years."

Rodgers said that he was looking forward to talking things out after the game, but Suh never came around.

"There was a little conversation in the third quarter, and this is where I say sometimes it goes to slightly more cordial after its hostile. I was under the impression that we were going to have a conversation after the game. It was one of those: 'Hey, I'm old. You're old. Let's, you know, let's talk some things out.' I don't know if he ran off the field after the game or whatnot. I didn't see him after the game."

With the Packers (4-1) and Bucs (4-2) off to solid starts to the 2020 campaign, Rodgers and Suh could ultimately meet again in the NFC championship, and their already heated on-field relationship would certainly flare up again with a trip to Super Bowl LV on the line.