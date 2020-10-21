Week 7 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The AFC South may be the best division to mine for fantasy football sleepers.

The Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans had a few players break out in Week 6 that could turn into solid depth options on fantasy rosters.

Of course, not all of the most available sleepers heading into Week 7 reside in the AFC South. One of the best running backs available at a high percentage comes from the NFC East.

J.D. McKissic's usage in the Washington offense could make him a decent pickup, especially in points per reception leagues.

Top Sleepers Available In Majority Of Fantasy Leagues

J.D. McKissic, RB, Washington

McKissic's consistency in the Washington passing game could make him a dream waiver-wire addition to a flex position, or as a bye week replacement.

The running back was targeted on 26 occasions in the last four games and brought in 22 receptions for 166 yards.

Prior to Week 6, McKissic lacked a consistent rushing aspect to his game to warrant a waiver-wire selection. He changed that with 41 yards off eight carries in the one-point defeat to the New York Giants.

If McKissic records around 80 total yards each week and has a nose for the end zone, he may be a solid PPR prospect. At the moment, he is rostered in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues, per Fantasy Pros.

If Washington was to go on a run in the putrid NFC East, it would be in the next three games against the Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions.

For Week 7, McKissic could be a good replacement for one or more of Jonathan Taylor, Myles Gaskin, Dalvin Cook and Mark Ingram, who all have bye weeks.

Marcus Johnson, WR, Indianapolis

Now may be the time to buy early on Marcus Johnson's fantasy potential.

The Indianapolis wideout will not receive much attention due to his Week 7 bye, but if you are savvy enough, you could add him before he breaks out again in Week 8.

Johnson caught five balls for 108 yards in Indianapolis' Week 6 win over Cincinnati. That was an increase from the three receptions for 53 yards in Week 5.

The steady flow of targets may indicate a larger role in an Indianapolis offense that is still looking for someone to bust out ahead or alongside T.Y. Hilton.

Hilton leads the Colts with 242 receiving yards, while six players have over 100 receiving yards, including two tight ends and two running backs.

If Johnson develops more chemistry with quarterback Philip Rivers in the buildup to Week 8's meeting with Detroit, he could be on the radar in additional leagues.

Anthony Firkser, TE, Tennessee

Tennessee's tight end friendly offense allowed Anthony Firkser to thrive Sunday while Jonnu Smith dealt with an injury.

Firkser produced 113 yards and a touchdown and had eight catches on the nine balls thrown to him by Ryan Tannehill.

In five games, Tannehill has targeted Firkser and Smith a combined 49 times. The pair of tight ends have hauled in 34 of those balls for catches.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Smith is questionable for Sunday's clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a minor ankle sprain.

If Smith is not 100 percent for the clash of undefeated AFC squads, Firkser could be worth the addition. He is available in 99 percent of Yahoo leagues at the moment.

Darren Fells, TE, Houston

Deshaun Watson loves to target Darren Fells in the red zone.

The Texans tight end has caught a scoring pass in each of the last two weeks to move his season total up to three.

Over the last two weeks, Fells became a more viable waiver-wire target since he produced 142 yards on eight catches.

The increase in production may come at the perfect time for fantasy players with Mark Andrews, Mike Gesicki and Kyle Rudolph on their rosters.

Due to Trey Burton's Week 7 bye, Fells could be viewed as the better pickup than the Indianapolis tight end.

Fells is rostered in five percent of Yahoo leagues and has a Week 7 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, who allowed 78 yards and a score to Rob Gronkowski in Week 6.

