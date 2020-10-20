    Former MLB Umpire Derryl Cousins Dies at 74; Worked 3 World Series

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 20, 2020

    Umpire Derryl Cousins works a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2010. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    Former Major League Baseball umpire Derryl Cousins has died at the age of 74.

    MLB's communications department issued a statement about Cousins on Twitter:

    Cousins began his career as an MLB umpire in 1979 when he was hired as a replacement during the Major League umpires strike that lasted into the regular season before an agreement was officially signed in May.

    During his 34-year career from 1979-2012, Cousins was part of several iconic moments in MLB history. He was the home-plate umpire for the game between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants on Aug. 4, 2007 when Barry Bonds hit his 755th career homer, tying Hank Aaron's all-time record. 

    He was the first base umpire when Oakland A's starter Dallas Braden threw a perfect game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 9, 2010. 

    Cousins was also part of the umpire crew for three World Series in 1988, 1999 and 2005. He retired before the 2013 season. 

     

    Related

      B/R's 2020 World Series Preview 🏆

      🤼 Head-to-head comparisons ✅ Final picks @ZachRymer drops all his predictions for Rays vs. Dodgers 📲

      B/R's 2020 World Series Preview 🏆
      MLB logo
      MLB

      B/R's 2020 World Series Preview 🏆

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      2020 World Series Odds 💰

      ▪️ Dodgers: -200 ▪️ Rays: +160

      2020 World Series Odds 💰
      MLB logo
      MLB

      2020 World Series Odds 💰

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      For the Dodgers, It's Still Title or Bust 😤

      @JShafer says LA has work to do even after epic NLCS comeback 📲

      For the Dodgers, It's Still Title or Bust 😤
      MLB logo
      MLB

      For the Dodgers, It's Still Title or Bust 😤

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report

      Kershaw vs. Glasnow in WS Game 1

      Who has the advantage on Tuesday? 🤔

      Kershaw vs. Glasnow in WS Game 1
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Kershaw vs. Glasnow in WS Game 1

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report