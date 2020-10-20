Former MLB Umpire Derryl Cousins Dies at 74; Worked 3 World Series

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Former Major League Baseball umpire Derryl Cousins has died at the age of 74.

MLB's communications department issued a statement about Cousins on Twitter:

Cousins began his career as an MLB umpire in 1979 when he was hired as a replacement during the Major League umpires strike that lasted into the regular season before an agreement was officially signed in May.

During his 34-year career from 1979-2012, Cousins was part of several iconic moments in MLB history. He was the home-plate umpire for the game between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants on Aug. 4, 2007 when Barry Bonds hit his 755th career homer, tying Hank Aaron's all-time record.

He was the first base umpire when Oakland A's starter Dallas Braden threw a perfect game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 9, 2010.

Cousins was also part of the umpire crew for three World Series in 1988, 1999 and 2005. He retired before the 2013 season.