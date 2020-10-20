    Ex-Saints LB Manti Te'o, Bears Agree to Practice-Squad Contract

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2020
    New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Manti Te'o (51) reacts after the Carolina Panthers missed a field goal in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
    Bill Feig/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bears signed linebacker Manti Te'o to their practice squad Tuesday.

    Te'o will replace kicker Kai Forbath, who was signed by the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day. 

    The 29-year-old played only eight games in 2018 and 2019 with the New Orleans Saints despite being healthy. The Saints signed him for three games last December because of two  injuries in their linebacker corps.

    The NFL is allowing teams to carry players who would not typically be eligible for the practice squad during the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Hawaiian has appeared in 62 games during his seven NFL seasons with the Saints and Los Angeles Chargers, recording 307 tackles and 22 tackles for loss. His most notable play came at the collegiate level with Notre Dame, where he finished second in the 2013 Heisman Trophy voting. 

