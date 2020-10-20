NFL Announces 8 Positive COVID-19 Tests Among Players in Latest Round of Testing

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

The NFL and the Players Association announced 19 positive COVID-19 test results, eight from players and 11 from team personnel, during the seven-day testing period that ended Saturday.

Here's the full joint statement from Tuesday along with the updated coronavirus testing numbers:

The NFL was able to move forward with all 14 games on the Week 6 schedule between Sunday and Monday despite last week's positive tests.

It came after the league was forced to do a juggling act over the previous two weeks, including both short-term and multi-week postponements.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters last week the league will continue to do everything in its power to keep the season on schedule:

"If there is one consistent theme to our season, it is flexibility and adapting. Flexibility is going to be critical. We evaluate, obviously, as many different areas that we think will be at least helpful. Fortunately, we haven't had to use many of the things that we have discussed and thought about.

"But we will have flexibility to be able to complete our season for the Super Bowl. That's the goal. We are all focused on that."

The recent uptick in positive tests and game postponements came after the NFL completed the first three weeks of the regular season without issue.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Future game delays could cause bigger scheduling problems since teams are starting to use their bye weeks, which will leave less flexibility. It may eventually lead the league to add an 18th week to the regular season, but so far, that hasn't been necessary.

The Week 7 schedule kicks off Thursday and on Sunday will include a clash between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers, which was originally scheduled for Week 4 before the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak.

For now, the regular season is on track to finish Jan. 3 followed by the playoffs leading up to Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.