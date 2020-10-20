    Anthony Lynn Reportedly 'Will Get More Time' Amid Chargers' 1-4 Start

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 20, 2020
    Alerted 26m ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The 2020 NFL Draft is April 23-25. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
    Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

    Anthony Lynn is on pace to have a second straight losing season, but the Los Angeles Chargers aren't planning to make a change at head coach right now. 

    Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, there is a "feeling around the league" that Lynn "will get more time ... for now" because the organization and the players still support him. 

    Lynn is in his fourth season as Chargers head coach after being hired in January 2017 to replace Mike McCoy. He finished over .500 in his first two years with the organization, including a 12-4 mark and trip to the AFC Divisional Round in 2018, where they lost to the New England Patriots. 

    Since the start of 2019, the Chargers have been unable to find success amid injuries and roster turnover. They finished last in the AFC West with a 5-11 record last season and lost nine of 11 games decided by seven points or fewer. 

    The Chargers have lost four straight since their Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but there are reasons to be optimistic about their direction.

    Justin Herbert has been terrific since taking over at quarterback in Week 2. The rookie sensation has thrown for 1,195 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions with a 68.5 completion percentage. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Lynn has a 27-26 overall record with the Chargers. The 51-year-old agreed to a contract extension in February that runs through the 2021 season. 

    Related

      “Hard Knocks” Star Chargers DT Breiden Fehoko Has Landed a Sponsorship While Pursuing His Dream

      “Hard Knocks” Star Chargers DT Breiden Fehoko Has Landed a Sponsorship While Pursuing His Dream
      Los Angeles Chargers logo
      Los Angeles Chargers

      “Hard Knocks” Star Chargers DT Breiden Fehoko Has Landed a Sponsorship While Pursuing His Dream

      SI.com
      via SI.com

      It's Finally Tua Time ⌚

      Rep the future right here 🛒

      It's Finally Tua Time ⌚
      NFL logo
      NFL

      It's Finally Tua Time ⌚

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP

      Falcons Could Tear Down Roster

      People around the NFL are ‘openly wondering’ whether Julio and Matt Ryan get shopped before trade deadline (ESPN)

      Falcons Could Tear Down Roster
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Falcons Could Tear Down Roster

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Dolphins to Name Tua Starter

      Miami will name rookie Tua Tagovailoa its starting QB after he made his debut Week 6 (Schefter)

      Dolphins to Name Tua Starter
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dolphins to Name Tua Starter

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report