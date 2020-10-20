Anthony Lynn Reportedly 'Will Get More Time' Amid Chargers' 1-4 Start

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Anthony Lynn is on pace to have a second straight losing season, but the Los Angeles Chargers aren't planning to make a change at head coach right now.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, there is a "feeling around the league" that Lynn "will get more time ... for now" because the organization and the players still support him.

Lynn is in his fourth season as Chargers head coach after being hired in January 2017 to replace Mike McCoy. He finished over .500 in his first two years with the organization, including a 12-4 mark and trip to the AFC Divisional Round in 2018, where they lost to the New England Patriots.

Since the start of 2019, the Chargers have been unable to find success amid injuries and roster turnover. They finished last in the AFC West with a 5-11 record last season and lost nine of 11 games decided by seven points or fewer.

The Chargers have lost four straight since their Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but there are reasons to be optimistic about their direction.

Justin Herbert has been terrific since taking over at quarterback in Week 2. The rookie sensation has thrown for 1,195 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions with a 68.5 completion percentage.

Lynn has a 27-26 overall record with the Chargers. The 51-year-old agreed to a contract extension in February that runs through the 2021 season.